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Home / Sports / "It was her dream to win individual gold, my personal manifestation came true": Kumkum's father after daughter's historic Asian gold

"It was her dream to win individual gold, my personal manifestation came true": Kumkum's father after daughter's historic Asian gold

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ANI
Updated At : 12:02 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): Following his daughter's historic gold medal win at the Asian Games, archer Kumkum Mohod's father, Anil, expressed happiness at her win, saying that it was her dream to win an individual gold on the big stage and that his personal manifestation of that dream as a father came true.

Indian teenager archer Kumkum scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, winning India's first individual women's recurve gold medal after edging South Korea's Oh Yejin in a dramatic shoot-off.The 17-year-old prevailed 6-5 after the final was tied at 5-5 following five sets. With the gold medal decided by a single arrow, Oh shot an 8 before Kumkum held her nerve to land a perfect 10 and seal the title, according to ESPN.

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Kumkum's victory made her the first Indian woman to win a medal in the individual recurve event at the Asian Games, and she went one step further by claiming gold.

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Speaking to ANI, Kumkum said that he is overjoyed at her daughter's win and the enthusiasm she showed during her title clash to achieve something that had not happened for India. He also spoke on how it was her dream to win a gold for India at a big stage, and he would encourage her to work hard and win a big one.

"I am overjoyed today. She maintained the same enthusiasm she showed yesterday and repeated history today; she achieved a record for India, something that had never happened before, and simultaneously qualified for the Olympics. It is a matter of great happiness, and it feels wonderful today. I was thinking about how her hard work was visible on that podium; she was shooting exactly the way she should. She had not won an individual medal before, and it was her dream to win an individual gold. I used to tell her to just keep working hard and that we would win the Asian Games gold, and today, that manifestation of mine seemed to work too," he said.

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He also said that when Kumkum was in fourth grade, her mother suggested that she should take up archery.

"Her coach, Praful, worked really hard on her. What she is today is because of her. She played at the national level within six months of being under his coaching, and now she has won an Asian Games medal. We had to stop for two years due to COVID-19. There were some financial struggles, but we made it through," he signed off.

The final began with Oh taking the opening set 29-27 to move 2-0 ahead. The second set was tied 29-29, leaving the Korean with a 3-1 advantage.

Kumkum responded brilliantly in the third set, producing three successive 10s for a perfect 30 as Oh managed 29. The Indian levelled the contest at 3-3 before Oh regained the lead by taking the fourth set 28-27.

Facing elimination heading into the fifth set, Kumkum delivered under pressure. She shot three 10s to finish with 30, while Oh scored 28, forcing a shoot-off at 5-5.

Kumkum then produced the decisive arrow, hitting the 10-ring after Oh had managed only an 8.

The gold capped a remarkable campaign for Kumkum, who had already won the women's recurve team gold and mixed team silver on Friday.

She had teamed up with Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma to defeat South Korea 5-3 in the women's recurve team final, securing India's first-ever Asian Games medal in the event. Later, she partnered Dhiraj Bommadevara to win silver in the mixed recurve team event after India lost 3-5 to China. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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