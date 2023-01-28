 It was just one-off game: Washington Sundar on loss to New Zealand in T20I opener : The Tribune India

It was just one-off game: Washington Sundar on loss to New Zealand in T20I opener

Second T20I will be played in Lucknow on Sunday

It was just one-off game: Washington Sundar on loss to New Zealand in T20I opener

India's Washington Sundar celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Mark Chapman during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on January 27, 2023. PTI



PTI

Ranchi, January 28

India all-rounder Washington Sundar termed their loss to New Zealand in the opening T20I here as a “one-off” defeat and backed the hosts to bounce back in the three-match series.

Chasing an competitive 177, India’s top-three, including in-form Shubman Gill (7) were dismissed for just 15 runs inside 19 balls, making the task difficult for the remaining batters with the home team settling for 155 for 9, handing New Zealand a 21-run win, their first victory of the tour on Friday night.

New Zealand were swept 0-3 in the preceding ODI series by India before the new-look home side under Hardik Pandya took over for the T20 leg.

“I think it was just a one-off game,” said Washington, who scored a quickfire 28-ball 50, besides returning with tidy figures of 2/22.

“I don’t think that just because it was spinning so much, we have to address anything. Just that one-off game. Had we got off to a flier or a better start, things would’ve been much different. Obviously, it did spin, and you will see such wickets here and there.

“...people over here and players in our team have played on such wickets in the IPL and even in the Indian team. So, just that one-off game where certain things didn’t go our way,” he added.

Will you stop going to a restaurant, if you don’t get your favourite biryani?

But his responses seemed “unconvincing” for a journalist, who went on to probe further and asked whether they should “change” their top order.

This time, the youngster was at his wittiest best.

“Do you really think a change is needed? If you don’t get your favourite biryani in one of the restaurants, you will never go to that restaurant?”

“All of them have made so many runs. It’s just one day. It happens to anyone—even New Zealand collapsed in Raipur (108 all out in 34.3 overs in the second ODI),” Washington said.

“It did not mean they had to change their top order. It’s a game where anything can happen. We will have to be patient. At the end of the day, it’s a sport where both teams cannot win and all 22 players cannot perform. All of them have done well to get to this stage.”

The 23-year-old backed left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who registered poor figures of 4-0-51-1 and young pace sensation Umran Malik, who conceded 16 runs in the only over he bowled during New Zealand’s innings.

“He (Arshdeep) has taken so many wickets—for India and in the IPL. We are also human beings, we also want to play the sport. When the competition is very high, and the opposition is of the highest quality such things can happen,” Washington said in support of his teammate.

“The way he (Malik) bowled against Sri Lanka and New Zealand (in ODIs) that’s why we all know he’s here. He’s an X-factor, someone who bowls above 150 consistently and that’s a rare quality.” Washington went on to hail the team management under head coach Rahul Dravid.

“...also with this management, they are very calm and patient, keen as long as we are learning from all the mistakes, that’s an amazing quality. Going forward, we will be a very very strong side,” he said.

He also praised Kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell for his unbeaten 59 off 30 balls, which eventually made the difference.

“Obviously, Daryl’s innings was very crucial for them. Around 150 would be par, we would have been very happy with that. But he made the difference by actually getting a half-century for himself,” he concluded.

The second T20I will be played in Lucknow on Sunday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film

2
Business

For Hindenburg Research, Adani Group is a 'man-made disaster' in the making

3
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

4
Business

Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month

5
Nation

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

6
Diaspora

British-Sikh engineer wins PM Rishi Sunak’s Points of Light Award for low-cost invention

7
Trending

‘He walks with me until I disappear’: Guy shares video of his father dropping him off on railway station, netizens create emotional stir

8
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh may replace Koshyari as Maharashtra Governor

9
Nation

Hindenburg report on Adani Group leads to bloodbath on D-Street

10
World

Pakistani currency depreciates to record low

Don't Miss

View All
What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK
Diaspora

What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment
Diaspora

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Top News

2 IAF fighter jets crash in MP’s Morena

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

The Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft had taken off from th...

Pakistan opposes India’s notice to alter Indus Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...

Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora

Day after being suspended for 'security lapse', Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K's Awantipora

The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...

Union minister Pratima Bhowmik, CM Manik Saha, deputy CM in first BJP list of 48 candidates for Tripura poll

Union minister Pratima Bhowmik, CM Manik Saha, deputy CM in first BJP list of 48 candidates for Tripura poll

6 sitting MLAs lose tickets, Minister Ramprasad Pal’s ticket...


Cities

View All

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Amritsar girl critical after cop's son shoots at her

Smart Road in Amritsar jumps 28-month deadline

Punjab registered record rise in GST revenue, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Education Department targets 15% rise in enrolment in govt schools this year

2 hurt by Chinese string

2 hurt by Chinese string in Bathinda

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

40 Chandigarh articles up for sale in biggest heritage auction

Doorstep delivery of Sampark services soon, says Chandigarh Adviser

Will claim Himachal's share in Chandigarh's assets: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

5,000 EWS flats to come up in Mohali

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Absorb ad hoc teachers as regular faculty, Sisodia writes to Delhi varsity

Delhi youth held for stalking 14-year-old

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s widow may contest Jalandhar bypoll, hints Congress

At Nawanshahr event, Bhullar highlights govt's achievements

67 feted in Kapurthala

Kataruchak unfurls Tricolour at Hoshiarpur

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

District gets 34 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Villagers see a ray of hope in mohalla clinics

Kup Kalan clinic earns praise from patients

Commercial building comes up in LIT colony

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

AAP councillors give celebrations a miss

14 held for flying kites using Chinese string