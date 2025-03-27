Shillong (Assam) [India], March 27 (ANI): Indian football team head coach Manolo Marquez was visibly disappointed with his team's performance as they were held to a draw by Bangladesh in their third-round opener of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

India's performance at the start of the match was far from ideal. The opening forty-five minutes proved to be a largely uneventful affair, with neither team managing to assert any significant dominance or create a sustained period of pressure. Consequently, clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities were few and far between for both sides, leading to both teams heading into the break without breaking the deadlock, according to ISL website.

Following the restart, India demonstrated a noticeable increase in energy and intensity, attempting to inject some much-needed urgency into their play and unlock the stubborn Bangladesh defence. However, despite their improved efforts and heightened tempo in the second half, they were guilty of missing chances and were consistently thwarted by Bangladesh's remarkably resilient and well-organized defensive structure.

The visitors proved to be a tough nut to crack, successfully absorbing the pressure and denying India any clear route to goal. In the end, the Blue Tigers had to settle for a frustrating and ultimately disappointing goalless draw on their home turf against Bangladesh, a result that left the Blue Tigers and their supporters feeling underwhelmed.

When asked for his initial thoughts on the match, head coach Manolo Marquez didn't hold back.

"Nothing to say. We were very lucky to not have conceded one goal in the first half, especially. In the second half, it was better, but still very poor. Very poor performance If you ask me, today is the most difficult press conference in my career because I don't want to say all the things that are in my head at this moment. We played a bad game. And that's all," he said during the post-match press conference, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Marquez's critique of the game extended beyond just a lack of goals. He recalled a moment from the match that he felt epitomized the team's struggles. His assessment also pointed toward a broader issue with the team's overall preparation and mindset.

He said, "I know that the game started with one pass back. And the goalkeeper passed the ball to the player. And the striker, without the goalkeeper, sent the ball out. Then, this is nothing about experience or not having any experience. This was how you entered the game. Then, in this case, it was the goalkeeper. But today practically, it was every single player."

Despite the disappointing result, Marquez acknowledged that earning a point, albeit in a lacklustre manner, may have been the most hopeful silver lining possible.

"It was a very bad game. We got one point. Maybe this is the best thing. It's true that in the second half, we tried. But not enough, in my opinion," he remarked.

While injury woes significantly impacted the squad, Marquez insisted on the need for improvement irrespective of circumstances. Looking ahead to the team's next steps, Marquez emphasized the importance of preparation. In the wake of this draw, he was asked about the focus areas for the upcoming months.

"It's easy to speak about excuses. A lot of very important players, starters, are not here--all of them are injured. But this is not an excuse," he stated, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

"First, it's a reality. Second, we need to always improve. Even playing good football, we need to improve always in all areas -- in defence, in attack, in transitions, in services. Everything. Today was not our day. I think that the other game was also a new thing. We will start again in the second round," Marquez expressed as he concluded. (ANI)

