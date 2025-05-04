"It was tight game, but credit goes to batsmen": RCB skipper Rajat Patidar after last-ball thriller against CSK

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): Following a 2-run victory over Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar said that the clash with CSK turned out to be a "tight" game and lauded his team's batsmen for their performance in the match.

The victory took the RCB side to the top of the IPL 2025 points table after winning their eighth out of their 11 games in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. On the other hand, the CSK side remained at the bottom of the table after losing their ninth match in the tournament.

Sharing his views on the victory at the post-match presentation, Rajat Patidar said, "It was a tight game, but credit goes to the batsmen for the way they batted. The way the bowlers showed courage was tremendous."

Advertisement

Further, the right-hand batter lauded the fast bowler Yash Dayal, who bowled exceptionally well in the 20th over where he defended 15 runs in front of experienced batters like Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni.

"He is the main bowler of the team, he is a death specialist. It was a clear-cut thought to give the last over to Yash. Last year he also did well, and I'm happy for him. I had confidence in Suyash also, till now, he has been bowling good overs for RCB. That decision was 50-50, but I backed my bowler and he came good," the 31-year-old player added.

Advertisement

In the end, he hailed Romario Shepherd (53* runs off 14 balls) and Lungi Ngidi (3/30 in 4 overs), who were the top performers in their department for the RCB team during the 52nd clash of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

"Not easy to go straightaway to hit those big sixes; he has the power and the skill. I'm enjoying his long sixes. (On Lungi Ngidi) He is quite an experienced bowler and has played a lot of white-ball cricket, and I have confidence in him. It's a positive to be on top. We are not aiming for the qualification; three matches are more crucial, and we will try our best in all three games. Thoda sa but last main karenge (will party a little bit but at the end)," Patidar concluded. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)