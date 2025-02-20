"It was very hard-fought match": HFC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath after goalless draw against MCFC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 20 (ANI): Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath commended his players' collective fighting spirit as they played out a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, as per the ISL official website.

The Yellow and Black displayed a resilient performance on their home turf, thwarting the Islanders' relentless offensive moves. Despite Mehtab Singh's header rattling the crossbar in the opening half, the Alex Saji-led Hyderabad FC defence line fought tooth and nail throughout the entire game. Mumbai City FC missed five big chances, which is the joint-highest such tally by any side in an ISL game in the ongoing season.

The hosts also had their chances in the game with Ramhlunchhunga's free-kick attempt in the opening half and Joseph Sunny and Devendra Murgaonkar in the second half, but a lack of precision in the final third prevented them from breaking the deadlock. Following this goalless draw in Hyderabad, Chembakath's men recorded their third clean sheet of the ISL 2024-25 season, snapping a run of 15 games without a clean sheet.

Chembakath acknowledged Mumbai City FC's offensive prowess but believed his players were well-prepared to handle the challenge.

"It was a very hard-fought match. I knew Mumbai City FC would be a tough match. I think this is one of the toughest matches I played in the season. They have an attacking threat, and our defensive organization should be more solid. I think the players did a good job," he said in the post-match press conference as quoted by the ISL website.

Chembakath made a double substitution early in the second half, bringing in Edmilson Correia and Joseph Sunny to replace Cy Goddard and Ramhlunchhunga. Both forwards had their chances in the second half but could not capitalize on them.

"We struggled a bit in the first half, and in the second half we had some changes in the team that did well in the attacking part. We created chances but still, we need to improve our final moments to finish the goal that is more important," he shared.

"I feel that we did defend well, and the message was clear to them at the beginning of the match. In the second half, we needed to control the game because we couldn't just go and press and concede the goals. So, I think the boys did well, and I should appreciate the way they played and defended," he continued.

With sharing points with Mumbai City FC, Hyderabad FC is unbeaten in its last five home games in the ongoing ISL season (W2 D3), its second-longest such streak in ISL history. Chembakath revealed in his pre-match talks how he inspired the squad to deliver a fighting performance, banking on the home support, and also opined that they aimed to get the three points.

"We were thinking of getting three points, of course. It's our home, and there is an advantage for us playing here. I just gave a message to players that we just want to make this home ground a threat for all the opponents who are coming here," he commented.

"For me, a draw, it's a good one point, but we expected three points; that was the aim, but of course, we are happy," he further added.

Arshdeep Singh was phenomenal under the bars for the hosts as he saved seven saves against the Islanders, denying Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jon Toral, and Jorge Ortiz's efforts. The Hyderabad FC goalkeeper conceded zero goals from an expected goal on-target (xGOT) value of 2.34. His goals saved value (xGOT-GA) of +2.34 is the highest such value for any goalkeeper in a single game in the ongoing ISL season.

While quizzed about Singh's impressive outings, Chembakath remarked, "I still cannot believe how he, I mean, saved the goal in two or three situations; one is on the bar and two. If my place was there in the final third and they missed, I would have gone on them. But I think Arsh did a very good job; what a good save he did. I think it's a very good boost for the goalkeeping department mainly." (ANI)

