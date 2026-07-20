New Jersey [US], July 20 (ANI): Spain midfielder Pedri celebrated his country's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph by revealing that the moment had been written long before the final, sharing a social media post that referenced a cryptic prediction he made more than a year ago.

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The Barcelona star posted a picture of himself kissing the World Cup trophy on X after Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina and wrote, "It was written! 1 9 0 7 2 6. The day when an entire country's dream comes true. The day when we are WORLD CHAMPIONS."

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Estaba escrito! 1 9 0 7 2 6 🏆 El día en que se cumple el sueño de un país entero. El día en el que somos CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO pic.twitter.com/CWsrpxUVrC — Pedri González (@Pedri) July 20, 2026

The numbers carried special significance. On June 10 last year, Pedri had posted "1 9 0 7 2 6" on Instagram without any explanation, a sequence that fans later interpreted as July 19, 2026 -- the date of the FIFA World Cup final.

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Thirteen months later, the 23-year-old watched that prediction become reality as Spain defeated defending champions Argentina to lift the World Cup for the second time in the nation's history.

Pedri was one of the cornerstones of Luis de la Fuente's side throughout the tournament, featuring in every match and playing a pivotal role in Spain's march to the title with his control, creativity and composure in midfield.

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The final at MetLife Stadium remained goalless through 90 minutes despite Spain controlling much of the contest. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez repeatedly frustrated the European champions with a string of outstanding saves, while Argentina were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time after Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Spain thought they had found the breakthrough early in extra time when Nico Williams bundled the ball into the net, only for the effort to be ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

The decisive moment finally arrived in the 106th minute when Williams nodded the ball into the path of Ferran Torres, who smashed his finish into the roof of the net to seal a 1-0 victory.

The triumph handed Spain their first World Cup title since 2010 and extended their unbeaten international run to a European-record 38 matches under coach Luis de la Fuente.

For Pedri, the victory represented another landmark achievement in an already glittering international career. Having helped Spain conquer Europe at UEFA Euro 2024, he has now added the biggest prize in world football -- on the very date he appeared to predict more than a year in advance. (ANI)

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