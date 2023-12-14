It wasn't easy for Rohit Sharma to move on from World Cup loss

PTI

New Delhi, December 13

Rohit Sharma had no clue if he would ever get over the disappointment of the World Cup final defeat but the love and understanding of fans has now “motivated” him to make an earnest shot at another ultimate glory.

While Rohit didn’t mention which ultimate glory he is talking about but it is fairly believable now that he is looking at leading India in next year’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Rohit was virtually in tears as he left the ground and had gone to England for a break to just relieve himself from the pain. “I had no idea how to come back from this for the first few days. It was my family, friends that kept me going. They kept things light. It wasn’t easy to digest but life moves on and it wasn’t easy to move on,” said Rohit wrote on his Instagram page, airing his sentiments for the first time since the loss.

