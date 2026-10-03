‘It wasn’t the plan to break the record twice’: Coach Helmot on Gulf Giants’ blockbuster ILT20 auction

Dubai [UAE], October 3 (ANI): Gulf Giants had a record-breaking afternoon at the International League T20 (ILT20) season five player auction, held in Dubai, twice setting a new benchmark for the tournament’s most expensive player.

The Giants first exercised their Right-to-Match option to retain Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 310,000 USD, making him the most expensive player in ILT20 Player Auction history. The record lasted only briefly before England all-rounder Liam Livingstone joined the Giants for 350,000 USD, as per a press release.

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The Giants also secured West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph for 230,000 USD, along with West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph, Namibia all-rounder David Wiese, Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran, South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher.

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Reflecting on an eventful auction, Gulf Giants Head Coach Simon Helmot said, “It was not the plan to break the record twice in one night. But they are quality players, and we are really pleased with what we’ve been able to add to the squad.”

Livingstone adds further international experience to a batting group that includes South Africa’s David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, while Gurbaz gives the Giants another explosive option at the top of the order.

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Helmot said the next priority was to complement that batting strength with the right bowling options.

“We have got an explosive top order and need some good death bowling,” he said.

The Giants’ auction activity comes after a successful campaign for their development side, which won the ILT20 Development Tournament. The pathway from the development programme to the senior squad is also reflected in the Season 5 group, with UAE players including Sagar Kalyan, Awais Ahmed and Haider Razzaq featuring among the auction signings.

With the auction complete, Helmot said the focus would now shift to bringing the group together ahead of the tournament.

“The focus now shifts towards turning the quality of the squad into a cohesive unit ahead of the season. It’s about the performance when it comes to the tournament," he said.

Pranav Vora, representing Adani Sportsline, the team owners, said, “The Gulf Giants have consistently aimed to build a team that combines international quality, depth and a strong competitive identity. This auction has allowed us to add some outstanding players to an already strong core, and we are excited about the squad we have assembled for Season 5. We look forward to seeing the Giants take this group forward and compete at the highest level.”

DP World ILT20 Season 5 will be played from November 22 to December 20 2026 across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Gulf Giants Season 5 Squad

Retentions / Direct Signings

Azmatullah Omarzai – Afghanistan

Blessing Muzarabani – Zimbabwe

David Miller – South Africa

Heinrich Klaasen – South Africa

Auction Signings

Liam Livingstone – England – USD 350,000

Rahmanullah Gurbaz – Afghanistan – USD 310,000 (RTM)

Alzarri Joseph – West Indies – USD 230,000

Shamar Joseph – West Indies – USD 80,000

David Wiese – Namibia – USD 70,000

Ibrahim Zadran – Afghanistan – USD 65,000

Tabraiz Shamsi – South Africa – USD 40,000

Curtis Campher – Ireland – USD 22,000

Dhruv Parashar – UAE – USD 10,000

Matiullah Khan – UAE – USD 10,000

Haider Razzaq – UAE – USD 10,000

Imran Mir – UAE – USD 10,000

Imtiaz Khan – SAUDI – USD 10,000

Meet Bhavsar – KUWAIT – USD 10,000 (RTM)

Shubham Ranjane – USA – USD 10,000

Wahidullah Zadran – Afghanistan – USD 10,000

Awais Ahmed – UAE – USD 10,000

Sagar Kalyan – UAE – USD 10,000

Alick Athanaze – West Indies – USD 10,000. (ANI)

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