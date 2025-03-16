DT
PT
Home / Sports / "It will be a beautiful IPL opening day for Kolkata": Snehasish Ganguly ahead of KKR vs RCB clash

"It will be a beautiful IPL opening day for Kolkata": Snehasish Ganguly ahead of KKR vs RCB clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to kick off the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Eden Gardens on March 22. With KKR entering as the defending champions and the presence of star batter Virat Kohli in RCB's ranks, the opening clash promises to be a spectacle for cricket fans.
ANI
Updated At : 11:41 PM Mar 16, 2025 IST
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 16 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to kick off the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Eden Gardens on March 22. With KKR entering as the defending champions and the presence of star batter Virat Kohli in RCB's ranks, the opening clash promises to be a spectacle for cricket fans.

Adding to the excitement, an opening ceremony has been scheduled ahead of the match. While details about the performers remain unconfirmed, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly assured that it will be a grand affair.

"We will have an opening ceremony, though we don't know who all are performing yet. A written confirmation is not there, but definitely, it will be a good opening ceremony as usual. Overall, it will be a beautiful IPL opening day for the people of Kolkata," Ganguly stated.

The CAB President also mentioned that for now, he knows that the time slot for the function has been set at 25 minutes, ensuring a concise yet entertaining prelude to the match.

Eden Gardens, often referred to as the 'Mecca of Indian Cricket,' holds a special place in the hearts of players and fans alike. Ganguly emphasized its significance, saying, "Every player wants to play cricket in Eden Gardens. Even many people just want to see Eden Gardens."

The ground is expected to be in prime condition, with three to four pitches being prepared for the tournament.

When asked about his personal support, Ganguly expressed confidence in Kolkata Knight Riders, stating, "As an individual, I will support Kolkata. Last year, they played well. I feel it is a better team than last year."

However, he acknowledged that the competition in the IPL remains fierce, noting, "All teams are balanced in the IPL."

Reflecting on the league's impact, he added, "IPL has changed Indian cricket." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

