DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "It will be nice": SA young gun Nqobani Mokoena optimistic on playing IPL

"It will be nice": SA young gun Nqobani Mokoena optimistic on playing IPL

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:00 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Cape Town [South Africa], January 5 (ANI): Paarl Royals' young gun Nqobani Mokoena expressed his enthusiasm for playing the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying it will be nice to play the league. Coming from U19 cricket, Nqobani soaked up the experience and felt great support around him.

Advertisement

Nqobani, playing for Paarl Royals in the SA20, was speaking to the media after the conclusion of his side's match with defending champions MI Cape Town. His brilliant spell of 2/10 in three overs had restricted MI Cape Town to just 88, and Paarl chased down the total with seven wickets and seven overs in hand.

Advertisement

"Coming from under 19, I've been trying to learn a lot of things. I have great support around me. It's been amazing so far. The support at home is quite good. They're always checking up on me. It will be nice playing IPL. I just go with the flow. I try to perform and be consistent as much as possible. Then whatever happens happens. It's all God's plan," he said.

Advertisement

"When I started playing cricket, my parents were doubting me because it's not a famous sport back at home. Along the way, they started enjoying it as well, and they saw that I could go somewhere with cricket. The support has been great ever since. A lot of people have been messaging me and wishing me good luck. It's cool to see people actually invested in the game," Nqobani Mokoena said.

Nqobani is yet to make his international debut for South Africa. Nqobani in the ongoing SA20 have impressed with his tight line and length. He has scalped seven wickets in four fixtures at an average of 16.00 with best figures of 4/34.

Advertisement

His side, the Paarl Royals, is second on the SA20 points table with three wins from four fixtures. The Royals will next lock horns with the table toppers, Joburg Super Kings, on Thursday at the Wanderers Stadium in Sandton. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts