New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Ahead of the highly anticipated Super Six encounter between India and Pakistan in the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 scheduled for Sunday, seasoned India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal highlighted the pressure on the Pakistani side and the confidence of the unbeaten Indian team.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Chahal said, "The Asia Cup final loss might linger a bit in the minds of Indian players, but this Indian side has shown strong form, winning all their World Cup matches so far. That puts the pressure more on Pakistan. Of course, expecting a dominant win by 200-250 runs is unrealistic; such results happen once in a hundred games. I believe it won't be easy for Pakistan this time."

India go into Sunday's clash at Queens Sports Park in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, having won all their World Cup matches, while Pakistan need a big win to secure a semi-final berth. Australia U19 and Afghanistan U19 have already qualified from Group 1, with England U19 joining them from Group 2. The winner between India and Pakistan will claim the final semi-final spot from Group 2.

The two sides have a closely contested youth ODI history, with India leading Pakistan 16-13. Five-time champions India will be eager to settle scores against their arch-rivals following recent setbacks in the Asia Cup final.

The Super Six encounter promises a high-intensity showdown as India look to maintain their unbeaten run, while Pakistan must overcome pressure to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 Squads:

India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh

Pakistan U19: Hamza Zahoor(w), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan, Niqab Shafiq. (ANI)

