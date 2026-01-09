"It would be fun, could happen": Sinner on playing doubles with Alcaraz

Seoul [South Korea], January 9 (ANI): Young tennis sensations Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, ranked world number one and two respectively, spoke on playing doubles competition together, with the latter saying that "it would be fun and it could happen".

Speaking ahead of their face-off in an exhibition match in South Korea on Saturday, the world's top two stars, who had secured two Grand Slam titles each last year to kickstart the age of 'Sinner and Alcaraz' and signalling a move on from the 'Big Three' era of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the duo were asked if they would share the same side of the net someday after spending so many entertaining matches playing on the opposite sides.

"I think it would be fun to share the court in a different way, at least once," Sinner said as quoted by Olympics.com. "Maybe this year or next year -- why not? It could happen," he added.

Alcaraz confirmed that the idea of them teaming up together had come before, but practical constraints do not make it likely in the short term, saying that they have "thought about it once or twice".

"But we are singles players, and we play a lot of matches, tournament after tournament, so it is difficult to add doubles. Still, doing it at least once would be nice," he added.

Speaking further on the potential chance of partnership, Alcaraz joked, "I would play with the forehand, and he would take the backhand."

Since Nadal's retirement, Alcaraz has carried his legacy forward as the next Spanish tennis heavyweight. With six Grand Slams and two year-end number one finishes, it is safe to say he is on the right track. The dominance they both have enjoyed led to comparisons of the duo with the 'Big Three' of tennis

But Sinner said that while both players have a strong rivalry, they cannot be compared to the trio of past legends and their achievements.

Both players have consistently rejected those parallels.

"We do not want to (get compared to Big Three). We are just trying to build our own careers. There are many great players. If we drop our level, even slightly, they will pass us. Having a rival like this pushes me to improve," he signed off. (ANI)

