It would be honour to coach Team India: Zaheer Khan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] April 7 (ANI): Zaheer Khan, former Indian left-arm fast bowler and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor for the Indian Premier League, has said that it will be an honour if he gets an opportunity to coach Team India.

"It would be an honour to coach Team India," Zaheer Khan told Boria Majumdar in Kolkata at a CII event, according to a video posted by RevSportz on their X handle.

The left-arm fast bowler went on to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for two additional years before retiring in 2017. Following his retirement, Zaheer Khan worked as a bowling coach with Mumbai Indians in international cricket prior to accepting a position as a mentor at LSG in 2024.

Advertisement

Zaheer Khan made his debut in the ICC Knockout Cup in 2000 and immediately hit the headlines when he yorked Steve Waugh, beating him for pace. An Indian express-pacer was a once-in-a-blue-moon discovery, and his ability to bowl fast yorkers at the death, move the ball off the deck and in the air, and maintain his pace set him apart from the more metronomic fast bowlers that India was used to.

In his illustrious international career, Zaheer picked up 311 Test wickets in 92 matches and overall 610 scalps in 309 international matches across all formats for Men in Blue.

Advertisement

Zaheer was a member of the 2011 World Cup-winning team and the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy team, which India shared with Sri Lanka due to a lack of results in the finals.

Zaheer represented the Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. He played 100 matches in the IPL and bagged 102 wickets at an economy rate of 7.59. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)