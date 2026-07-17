Cardiff [US], July 17 (ANI): England great Joe Root said team success mattered more than personal milestones after he remained unbeaten on 99 to guide the hosts to a four-wicket victory over India in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

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Root anchored England's chase of 234 with a composed 99 not out off 133 deliveries, helping the hosts level the three-match series 1-1. Despite missing out on a century by a single run, the former England captain said the result was far more important than his individual score.

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Speaking after the match, Root admitted he could not recall ever finishing unbeaten on 99 but insisted it would have been much harder to accept had England lost the game.

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"I don't even know if I have been 99 not out (before). It would've felt a lot worse if we'd lost. That's why you play to win," Root told reporters, as quoted by the ICC.

Looking ahead to the series decider at Lord's, Root said England were excited by the opportunity to take on the world's top-ranked ODI side and clinch the series.

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"For us to have that carrot ahead of us winning at Lord's (third ODI) and the chance to beat the number one team in the world is really exciting," he added.

During chase, England were five wickets down at the score of 125 as the Indian bowlers found rhythm in the second innings.

However, Root held the innings from one end, compiling his gritty knock of 99 from 133 deliveries. This included nine boundaries.

England eventually got past the finish line with four wickets and 35 deliveries to spare.

"I'm delighted that we found a way of doing it ugly and doing it in a way that probably doesn't suit a lot of the other guys and what they're used to doing and how they're used to playing," Root said.

"It shapes us up really well with what's to come, and a great experience of a big pressure game ahead of a World Cup in 2027," he added.

England and India will next lock horns on Sunday, July 19 in the third and final ODI. (ANI)

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