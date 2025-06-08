Olympic gold medallists Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini won the French Open women’s doubles title for the first time.

The second-seeded Italian pair, runners-up at Roland-Garros last year, beat Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 on Sunday.

It was Errani’s second French Open doubles title, and her sixth at a major tournament. The 38-year-old previously formed a highly successful partnership with Roberta Vinci, also winning trophies at the US Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open.

Errani won two titles in Paris this year, also claiming the mixed doubles title with Andrea Vavassori.

Paolini is also an accomplished singles player and was runner-up at the clay-court Grand Slam last year, losing to Iga Swiatek in the final.

Earlier, veterans Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos won the French Open doubles final for their first major title together, and at the combined age of 79.

Granollers, a 39-year-old from Spain, and his 40-year-old Argentine partner played in their fourth Grand Slam final as a pairing, but first at the clay-court major. They defeated British pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

Granollers and Zeballos, who were seeded fifth in Paris, were runners-up at the US Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021 and 2023.

Salisbury and Skupski were the first all-British team to reach a Grand Slam men’s doubles final in the Open era.