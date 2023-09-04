Italian Grand Prix: Perfect 10

MONZA (Italy), September 3

Runaway Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen celebrated a record 10th win in a row by leading Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez one-two at Ferrari’s home Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Dutch driver’s victory on a sunny afternoon at Monza’s “Temple of Speed” outside Milan was also Red Bull’s 15th in succession —another Formula One record that looks set to continue.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for the Italian team, his first podium of the season cheered by the passionate fans, after starting on pole position and holding off Verstappen until the 15th of 51 laps.

Verstappen stretched his lead in the standings over Perez to 145 points with eight rounds remaining. Red Bull lead Mercedes in the constructors’ championship by 310 points with Ferrari moving up to third.

“Well done mate, you are on your own, that is history,” team boss Christian Horner told Verstappen over the radio after he took the chequered flag.

“That is remarkable, be proud. Yeah, that’s a nice stat,” replied the 25-year-old. — Reuters