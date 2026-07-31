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Home / Sports / Italy, AC Milan legend Franco Baresi passes away at 66

Italy, AC Milan legend Franco Baresi passes away at 66

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ANI
Updated At : 02:18 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Milan [Italy], July 31 (ANI): Legendary AC Milan and Italy footballer Franco Baresi passed away at the age of 66.

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The official X handle of AC Milan announced Baresi's demise. From 1977 to 1997, Baresi spent his entire club football career with AC Milan and became one of their biggest legends. He is also a FIFA World Cup winner with Italy.

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In a post on X, AC Milan said, "The entire history of AC Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will be forever etched into the Club's DNA, just as his iconic number 6 shirt is. The condolences AC Milan extends to Franco Baresi's family at such a difficult time are shared by every Rossonero, who feels this loss as their own."

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AC Milan's arch-rival in Italian football, Inter Milan, also paid their tribute to Baresi, calling him "one of the key figures of the rivalry" between both clubs who "walked the path between competitiveness and respect".

"Goodbye to Franco Baresi, our opponent in many a Derby and one of the key figures in the history of this rivalry. AC Milan's captain, talisman and legend, in his matches against Inter, he always walked the path between competitiveness and respect, in one of the most influential fixtures in Italian football history. Chairman Giuseppe Marotta and all of FC Internazionale Milano wish to extend their deepest condolences to the Baresi family, to his brother Beppe, and to AC Milan at this saddening time," posted Inter Milan.

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Baresi secured six Serie A titles with AC Milan, the top-flight Italian football competition. His resume also includes three UEFA Champions League titles, four Supercoppa Italiana trophies, two Intercontinental Cups and two European Super Cup titles.

With Italy, he won the 1982 FIFA World Cup title and finished runners-up in the 1994 edition. He was also the runner-up for the Ballon d'Or title, the biggest individual honour in football, back in 1989. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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