Home / Sports / Italy announce 15-member squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Italy announce 15-member squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

ANI
Updated At : 07:50 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
Rome [Italy], January 17 (ANI): Italy have announced their 15-player squad for their first-ever appearance at the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Wayne Madsen has been named the captain of the side for the marquee T20I tournament, as per the ICC website.

The Azzurri will begin their T20 WC campaign against Bangladesh on February 9 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, before facing Nepal on February 12 in Mumbai.

Italy squad for T20 WC 2026:

Wayne Madsen (c), Marcus Campopiano, Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca.

Italy secured their berth at the T20 WC after a memorable showing at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025, finishing second thanks to notable victories over Scotland and Guernsey.

Notably, Wayne Madsen replaced the former Australian cricketer Joe Burns as Italy's captain. Burns, who has played 23 Test matches for Australia, led the Italy men's cricket team and was a key member of its qualifying campaigns. The former Australian cricketer Burns played eight T20Is for Italy. He scored 1 hundred and 1 fifty each at an average of 45 with a strike rate of nearly 140.

The standout inclusion in Italy's T20 WC team is experienced all-rounder JJ Smuts, a former South Africa international who has featured in 13 T20 Internationals. Meanwhile, Emilio Gay has been ruled out due to injury.

The team's coaching setup will be led by John Davison, with Kevin O'Brien and Douglas Brown serving as assistant coaches, and Peter Di Venuto taking on the role of team manager.

Italy have been placed in Group C, where they will compete against two-time champions England and the West Indies, along with Bangladesh and Nepal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

