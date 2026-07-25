Italy close to appointing Andrea Pirlo as new head coach

Rome [Italy], July 25 (ANI): Italy are reportedly on the verge of appointing Andrea Pirlo as their new head coach, with an official announcement expected before the end of the weekend, according to One Football.

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Pirlo has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Gennaro Gattuso after high-profile options Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti reportedly turned down the opportunity to manage the four-time world champions.

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The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) had initially considered several ambitious candidates. Technical director Paolo Maldini and special advisor Leonardo reportedly approached Ancelotti first before making contact with Guardiola, but neither manager was interested in taking the job.

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Guardiola's decision was reportedly based on factors beyond financial considerations. The former Manchester City boss was said to be seeking an annual salary of around EUR 20 million, which is significantly higher than the FIGC's budget, according to One Football.

However, Guardiola is also believed to be keen on taking an extended break from management after spending a decade at the Etihad Stadium. The 55-year-old reportedly wants to prioritise spending time with his family before deciding on his next managerial role.

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With both Guardiola and Ancelotti unavailable, the FIGC shifted its focus to Pirlo.

The 47-year-old is currently managing UAE Pro League club United FC, which he joined in July 2025. However, reports indicate that terminating his existing contract should not prevent him from taking charge of the national team, according to One Football.

Pirlo is expected to sign a contract running through the 2030 World Cup and could earn around EUR 1.5 million per year, considerably less than the salaries reportedly demanded by Guardiola, Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini.

A key member of Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning side, Pirlo has experienced mixed fortunes since moving into management. He won the Coppa Italia during his only season in charge of Juventus before later coaching Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk and Serie B outfit Sampdoria.

Despite his inconsistent managerial record, Maldini and Leonardo reportedly see Pirlo as a suitable long-term option for the national team. His strong relationship with both former AC Milan teammates, coupled with his admiration for his former mentor Ancelotti, is understood to have strengthened his position.

The FIGC is looking to rebuild the national team with an emphasis on developing young players, technical quality and establishing a clear footballing identity ahead of the 2028 European Championship and 2030 World Cup. (ANI)

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