New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that it will be hard for any opposition to face their batting line-up after PBKS scripted history at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, chasing down a mammoth target of 265 to defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 6 wickets with 7 balls to spare.

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It was the highest successful chase in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), breaking their own record of chasing 262 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024.

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Chasing 265, the Kings were ferocious from ball one. Prabhsimran Singh set the tone with a stunning 76 off 26 deliveries at a strike rate of 292.3, while Priyansh Arya complemented him with a blistering 43 off 17 at 252.9. Together, they put on a strong powerplay display, scoring 116 runs without loss in the first six overs and turning what appeared to be a daunting target into a statement pursuit.

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Reflecting on the start provided by the openers, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said the strong start from Prabhsimran and Priyansh gave Punjab Kings crucial momentum in the powerplay, easing the middle overs and putting pressure on the opposition bowlers. He added that their batting line-up will be tough for any team to handle.

"Prabhsimran and Priyansh gave us the momentum needed in the first 6 overs to chase such a big total. This helped our batters in the middle overs and put the bowlers under pressure. It will be hard for any team to face our batting line-up," Chahal said at the post-match presentation, as per a release from the PBKS.

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After the openers' dismissals, captain Shreyas Iyer took charge with a composed 71 off 36, guiding the side home with the assurance of a team that never doubted itself. The innings featured 20 fours and 20 sixes, with 200 runs coming from boundaries alone.

Chahal said Punjab Kings entered the chase with a positive mindset, accepting the target and backing their batting strength on a good pitch. He added that the strong start from Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya gave them the momentum they needed, and after the power play, they felt firmly in control of the match.

"We accepted the total and we were all feeling very positive before the innings. We know the quality we possess with the bat. It was a batting friendly wicket. We needed an excellent start if we wanted to chase this total, and we got just that and more from Prabhsimran and Priyansh. After the first 6 overs, we knew we were in the driving seat," he said.

Chahal also praised the impact of head coach Ricky Ponting on Prabhsimran Singh, saying his fearless batting and hard work over the years have shaped his strong performances. He added that Prabhsimran's aggressive mindset before the innings helped PBKS believe they could chase a big total, and joked that he is glad to have him on his team so he doesn't have to bowl to him in matches.

"Ricky has had a massive influence on him. I've faced him in the nets and it is really difficult to bowl to him, especially in the powerplay because of his fearless batting. Before the innings, he was thinking: if they can score 264, why can't we do the same. The performances you see today are the result of the hard work he has put into his batting over the past few years. I am happy that he is on my team so that I don't have to bowl to him in a competitive setting," Chahal said.

The victory extends the Punjab Kings' unbeaten streak to seven games. With 13 points from seven matches, they sit firmly at the top of the Tata IPL 2026 standings. The Kings will come back to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh to take on the Rajasthan Royals on April 28. (ANI)

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