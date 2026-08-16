Darwin [Australia], August 16 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer and selector Mark Waugh said that it is a "50/50" call on Jake Weatherald and Marnus Labuschagne for the second Test against Bangladesh after a painful loss in the first and if they go, "it would be the end of them at Test level".

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Weatherald (23 and 0) failed to fire yet again, while Marnus (1 and 31) could not capitalise on the start he got in the second innings.

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A nine-wicket haul from Hasan Mahmud and a century from Tanzid Hasan were the highlights of Bangladesh's historic nine-wicket win against Australia at Darwin, making them the third Asian nation to win a Test in Australia, after India and Pakistan.

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Marnus has notably not scored a Test century since the tour of England for The Ashes back in 2023 and has been averaging in the mid-to-early 20s for the most part, with just a few moments of brilliance. Wetherald has not been effective up the order since his debut in the home Ashes last year, scoring 224 runs in six Tests and 12 innings at an average of 20.36, with just one fifty.

Speaking after the match on Fox Cricket, Waugh said, "Australia bowled better than they batted in this game...It has really about the batting. The top three."

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"Okay, we will leave Travis Head there for the moment. I do not think he's an opener, but anyway, he is going to open. It is Jake Weatherald and Marnus Labuschagne. Those guys need runs. There is no doubt about it. I'm just wondering whether the selectors have said them to before this Test: 'okay, you have got these two Test matches to prove your spot in the team'," he continued.

Waugh said that he is "concerned" for Weatherald, who has been "tinkering with his technique".

"I think there is lot of things going on in his head. He is making life very difficult for himself and Marnus, we said he batted better in the second innings. But he could have been out earlier a number of times. He (Marnus) has not made big runs for a while. He has got runs in the bank, which is sort of keeping him in the side. I think it's a 50/50 call on these guys for the next Test. I think Weatherald's probably the one in the biggest danger. Marnus, I would give him another go," said Waugh.

He also questioned why there have not been new faces prepared for the three Tests in South Africa in October, saying, "Do you add two new fresh faces without any cricket under their belt going to South Africa, which is a massive series?" Warner replied.

"That is the massive question for me. It has pretty bad planning if you haven't got your guys next in line (ready)," Waugh responded.

"If Weatherald and Marnus go, they are not coming back. As a selector, you know that is the end of their career at Test level," he noted.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bat first, and despite a counter-attacking 71 in 109 balls (with seven fours and a six) from Steve Smith, they were skittled out for just 198 runs, with Mahmud (6/55) and Taskin Ahmed (2/55). In their first innings, Bangladesh outbatted Australia with a historic century from Tanzid Hasan (101 in 197 balls, with eight fours and a six) and fifties from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (84 in 126 balls, with seven fours and a six) Mehidy Hasan Miraz (65 in 154 balls, with five fours and a six) took Bangladesh to 426, giving them a lead of 228 runs.

In the second innings, Australia sank to 73/3 again, but it was efforts from Cameron Green (104 in 201 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Steve Smith (44 in 88 balls, with five fours) and Alex Carey (30 in 72 balls, with five fours) that gave them a lead of 56 runs.

Miraz (5/66) and Mahmud (3/56) were the leading wicket-takers for Bangladesh, who chased down 57 runs without breaking a sweat. (ANI)

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