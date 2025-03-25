New Delhi [India] March 25 (ANI): Former Indian captain and wicketkeeper/batter MS Dhoni has expressed his gratitude for the immense love he has received from Indian Premier League fans over the years. Speaking on JioHotstar, "It's a big thank you to all my fans."

He also said, "Last few years I've been in, and I will be playing. It's a way of them saying, 'Thank you very much for whatever you have done,' and it's amazing," MS Dhoni said on JioHotstar.

"I have always said it's a big 'thank you' from the fans' side. That's what I believe. Whatever last few years I'm in and will be playing, it's a way of them saying, 'Thank you very much for whatever you have done,' and it's amazing." MS Dhoni said while speaking on JioHotstar.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni emphasizes the immense value of fan appreciation in cricket, especially in India. He highlights the unique thrill of playing in the IPL, where fans eagerly support individual players even when playing against their favourite teams.

"Especially when you play a sport, what you want is the fans' appreciation. And when it comes to cricket, India is the place to play. Being part of the Indian cricket team is one of the biggest things. I'm not playing international cricket, so IPL is the next best thing to happen. Whenever you walk in, everybody is very excited, they're waiting for you, they want you to do well--even at times when you're playing against the team that they want to win, but they still want you to perform, contribute a bit, whatever it may be. It's an amazing feeling." he added.

Advertisement

Dhoni, still going strong at 43, holds an integral spot in the hierarchy of the five-time champions. He has continued to perform the role of finisher for Chennai, but over the years, his capacity has significantly reduced.

The veteran wicketkeeper comes out to bat for a couple of overs, flaunts his explosive power-hitting prowess, tries to hit every delivery out of the ground and returns to the dugout.

Chennai Super Kings stalwart and legend MS Dhoni is just 19 runs shy of becoming the franchise's highest run-scorer in the IPL. Former franchise icon Suresh Raina sits at the top with 4687 runs. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)