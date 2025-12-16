Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 16 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble praised Delhi Capitals' (DC) decision to acquire David Miller for just Rs 2 crores in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction 2026, saying his experience strengthens their middle order.

Miller will pair with his countryman, Tristan Stubbs, in the middle order, bringing valuable expertise and stability, addressing a key area Delhi lacked last season. Kumble called it a "smart move" and a "steal" at the price, outmanoeuvring potential bidders like the Gujarat Titans.

"Experience is something the Delhi Capitals clearly lacked. While the uncapped batters did perform well last season -- Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam, in particular, played the finisher's role effectively. Adding someone with David Miller's experience and ability is a big plus. Pairing him with Tristan Stubbs, his South African teammate, strengthens the middle order significantly. At that price, it's an absolute steal for Delhi Capitals. I thought Gujarat Titans might look to bring him back, but they seem likely to stick with Washington Sundar for that role. Overall, it's a genius move by Delhi Capitals to add experience -- something they were missing last season." Anil Kumble said on JioStar.

South Africa's veteran middle-order batter Miller went to DC for his base price of Rs two crores. In South Africa, he has made 2,612 runs in 132 T20Is at an average of 33.06, with a strike rate above 140, including two centuries and eight fifties in 116 innings.

The left-hander has scored 3,077 runs in 141 IPL matches for PBKS, RR, GT and LSG, at an average of 35.77 and a strike rate of over 138, with a century and 13 fifties. Last season with LSG, he was underwhelming, making just 153 runs in 11 innings at an average of 30.60, SR of over 127, with a best score of 27*. (ANI)

