Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 25 (ANI): India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has said it is a learning phase for the youngsters in the Test team, but noted that losing a series at home becomes a big deal.

Advertisement

Team India, who are trailing 1-0 in the two-match Test series, will have a tough task where they require 522 more runs with only eight wickets in hand on the final day of the second Test in Guwahati.

Advertisement

India lost two wickets in the final session of Day 4, and the Proteas are in the driver's seat going into the final day, with India at 27/2, with Kuldeep Yadav (4*) and Sai Sudharsan (2*) unbeaten. Openers Yashavi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were out cheaply while chasing a mammoth target of 549.

Advertisement

"The youngsters in the team have a learning phase. Learning as in their career is starting. So in international cricket, no matter what format you play, it's not easy. No matter what format you play, it's always challenging. In India, when a situation like this happens, and you play in 3-4 youngster teams, it feels like the whole team is young and inexperienced. That's the highlight. But when India wins in home condition, people think it's not a big deal. You have to win," he said at the post-day press conference.

"That's what people think. If you win a series in India, it's not a big deal. But if you lose a series in India, it's a big deal. So I think the other team also represents their country. That's the beauty of cricket. It's always surprising. Something new happens year by year. It's a learning phase for the youngsters. If they handle this situation well, they will mature as players. And India's future will be better," Jadeja said.

Advertisement

Jadeja further commented on the differences between red-ball and white-ball cricket. The veteran Indian cricketer added that in Tests, a team needs to come every day and play according to the situation, whereas in white-ball cricket, every game is a fresh game.

"White ball and red ball formats are totally different. Because in five-day cricket, you have to come every day and play according to the situation. And in white ball cricket, every day, every game is a fresh start. So you can't compare white ball and red ball. I think they are both totally different formats. In test cricket also, we've been doing well. As I said, we've been doing well for a long time, but it's a matter of time again. But hopefully, we learn from this and we move forward," the Indian all-rounder said.

Jadeja hasn't made an impact with the bat in the Guwahati Test. However, he has been impressive with the ball. In the first innings, the left-arm spinner scalped two wickets, and in the second innings, the all-rounder finished with figures of 28-3-62-4.

Brief Scores: India: 201 and 27/2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Washington Sundar 48, Marco Jansen 6/48) against SA: 489 and 260/5d (Tristan Stubbs 94, Aiden Markram 29, Ravindra Jadeja 4/62). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)