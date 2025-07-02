Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], July 2 (ANI): After a majestic century in the first test against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, South Africa batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius highlighted the importance of patience and capitalising on opportunities.

Lhuan became the youngest South African batter to ever score a century in Tests at the age of 19 years and 93 days, while debutants Dewald Brevis, pacer Codi Yusuf, and bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch also delivered notable contributions in the 328-run win over Zimbabwe.

While speaking in the post-match presentation, Pretorius said, "It's a moment I'll cherish and remember for a very long time. I'm really grateful, and it's amazing. I haven't played a lot of first-class games, I have been in a few of those situations back in South Africa. The message was quite clear in the change room, that I needed to be myself. Patience and capitalising on the bad balls, soaking in the pressure and transferring it back."

With this win, South Africa is 1-0 up in the two-match series. However, this match and series are not part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27. Lhuan got the 'Player of the Match' honours for his efforts on his debut.

During the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. They were in trouble at Tanaka Chivanga (4/83), with the bowler rattling their top order and leaving them at 55/4. However, a counter-attacking partnership of 95 runs between Dewald Brevis (51 in 41 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Lhuan dragged the Proteas out of troubled waters.

The best partnership of the innings was a 138-run seventh-wicket stand between Lhuan (153 in 160 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes) and Bosch. Lhuan became the youngest South African centurion ever at the age of 19 years and 93 days.

Later, a century from Bosch (100 in 127 balls, with 10 fours) and useful knocks from skipper Keshav Maharaj (21) and Codi Yusuf (27) took SA to 418 in 90 overs.

In reply, a 96-run third-wicket stand between Craig Ervine, the skipper (36 in 90 balls, with four boundaries), and Sean Williams was a major highlight for Zimbabwe in their first innings. Williams battled the wickets falling at the other end, crafting a 137 in 164 balls, with 16 fours to take Zimbabwe to 251 in 67.4 overs. This was his sixth Test ton. Zimbabwe trailed by 167 runs.

Wiaan Mulder (4/50) was the top bowler for SA, while Maharaj and Codi also took three wickets each.

During their second innings, the Proteas lost wickets regularly and were restricted to 155/5. However, their new number three batter, Mulder (147 in 206 balls, with 17 fours and two sixes) scored a brave century, putting a 104-run sixth wicket stand with wicketkeeper Kyle Verreyne (36). Later, lower-order scores from Bosch (36) and Maharaj (51 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and a six) took Proteas to 369/10. Bosch and Maharaj put 92-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Proteas led by 536 runs, setting 537 for Zimbabwe to win. Bosch (5/43) and Yusuf (3/22) led a disciplined effort from SA as except for Wellington Masakadza (57 in 92 balls, with nine fours) and skipper Ervine (49 in 77 balls, with seven fours), no one put up much of a fight for Zimbabwe, skittling out for 208 runs. (ANI)

