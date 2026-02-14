DT
Home / Sports / "It's a new day, we'll try to win...": Pak skipper Agha over poor World Cup record against India

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:30 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 14 (ANI): Pakistan captain Salman Agha acknowledged his team's poor record against India in World Cups but said it's a new day, a new match tomorrow and his team will try to win the T20 clash.

Pakistan have a terrible record against India in the ICC T20 World Cups. The two teams have played eight times, with the equation 7-1 in India's favour.

"Obviously, we don't have a good record against them in World Cups. But whenever you come to play a new match, it's a new day, a new match. And you have to play good cricket to win. you can't change history. You can learn from it. We learned from it. And we'll try to do a good performance tomorrow and win the match," he said in a pre-match press conference.

Agha also reflected on the challenges of captaincy, admitting that although he may not lose sleep over the role, it has undeniably brought a few grey hairs. "I don't know if I have lost sleep or something like that. But I have a few greys in my beard now. That's all the change I can say."

"It's added responsibility when you are like captain of your side and you're representing like 250 or 260 million people. So you can't run away with responsibility and say, 'Oh, I don't have added pressure.' No. I think, being honest, when you are representing your country and you are captaining a side, there will be added pressure. You just need to find a way how to deal with that."

The Pakistan captain also spoke about his evolving role in T20Is. Having played a key role in the recent T20I series whitewash against Australia, Agha revealed that his batting position and role were changed in collaboration with the coaches and support staff.

"I have changed my position and I have changed my role and it was collectively a decision with me, coaches, and the sporting staff. I have worked on that and hopefully I can play a good game tomorrow as well," he explained.

Asked about Babar Azam's form, Agha said he has been scoring runs.

"Babar did 50 in the last three innings and the other day he scored 40-odd, and it was a very important knock for us," Agha said.

"I don't think it is a concern for us. I think he is batting well and scoring runs for us, and we are very happy with that. I think our top four are settled in the batting order. I don't really think we need to change. According to the situation, if we have to change anything, we will do it," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

