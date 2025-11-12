Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI): Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, who is contesting for the post of President in the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections, said his focus would be on rebuilding infrastructure, improving facilities, and bringing back international matches to the state.

With Venkatesh Prasad at the helm, team Game Changers announced their candidates for the upcoming Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) scheduled for November 30th.

Speaking on contesting for the post of President in the KSCA elections, the former pacer told the media, "...It's a responsibility to give it back to the association, youngsters...The infrastructure, dressing rooms, and facilities are in shambles. We need to develop it and give more opportunities to bring more grounds into our fold and organise the game in a structured way, which is what we are planning to do, and the most important thing is to get back the international matches...We want to revive that glory..."

Indian cricket icons Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath were also present at the announcement, lending their strong support and encouragement for Venkatesh Prasad's vision for Karnataka Cricket, as per a release from KSCA.

Speaking about the need for change, Kumble said, "What's important is that we've all gathered here for cricket. Hats off to Venky for initiating this whole process. We're here because we feel Karnataka cricket is suffering, and we want to make a difference."

Echoing a similar sentiment, Srinath emphasised the need for change and accountability within the association.

"One of the words I've coined is backseat driving syndrome, and that has to stop. When the KSCA has dignity and respect, there's no need for anyone to control things from behind. It's time for the focus to return to cricket and to those who serve the game with integrity," the fast bowler said.

Also in the fray are former India and Karnataka cricketer Sujith Somasundar for Vice President, Vinay Mruthyunjaya for Secretary, A.V. Shashidhar for Joint Secretary, and B.N. Madhukar for Treasurer.

In addition to the core office bearers, the team also announced its Institutional, Life, and Zonal Members across Karnataka.

Institutional Members (Bengaluru) are Avinash Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatachar and Ashish Amarlall.

Zonal Members are Mysore - Srinivas Prasad (Mysore), Parthasarathy Kanakavidu (Raichur), Harish C.R. (Tumkur), Srikanth Rai (Mangalore), Nagendra Pandit (Shivamogga) and Ahmed Raza Kittur (Dharwad)Bengaluru Life Members are B.M. Manjunath and Sailesh Poll. (ANI)

