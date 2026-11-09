Melbourne [Australia], November 9 (ANI): Former Australia opener David Warner has backed Usman Khawaja over his recent remarks on the 2018 Sandpaper Gate controversy, saying the truth needed to come out. He also questioned the manner in which the investigation into the ball-tampering scandal was conducted.

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Warner expressed full support for Khawaja and said people should focus on the issues raised rather than questioning why they had resurfaced after eight years.

"It's been eight years since I've spoken on this topic. And Uzzie (Usman Khawaja), I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for what you've done. It's 100% accurate what you've said. Now everyone knows the truth. It's out there. People wanted to know it; you've come out and said it, and now people are saying, 'Why eight years on?' Talking about selling a book—this is Usman's story. This is what Usman believes," Warner said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Warner also questioned the investigation process following the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, pointing out that Khawaja was not interviewed despite being present alongside Cameron Bancroft.

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"Now, this whole interview process was rushed and botched. Uzzie was sitting next to Cameron Bancroft; Uzzie was not interviewed. How is that a thorough investigation? It baffles me. We're not here to point fingers, and we're not opening our wounds. It's about accountability, transparency, ensuring that the truth is properly examined. And perhaps it's time people stop scrutinising the person asking for accountability and start asking those responsible for the investigation to provide it," Warner added.

The former Australia opener also spoke about the personal impact of the controversy on his family, revealing that he had recently explained the incident to his daughters after they sought answers about the events surrounding the scandal.

"Now, there were a lot of statements and inaccuracies over the last eight years that were out in the media by people, and there were a lot of people who stayed silent. The last couple of days, I've had to be—I've been talking to my daughters, and that's why it's taken me a couple of days to get this out, because I've had to tell them exactly what had happened. Especially my 12-year-old, Ivy, wanting to know why we were holding her, why there were so many cameras, why we were crying on TV," Warner said.

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He described the conversation with his daughters as difficult and said he had advised them about the importance of telling the truth.

"That was a hard thing to do. But one thing I did say is, 'Girls, tell the truth, because lies will eventually get out.' It was a very tough time. This is for everyone in Australia. It's been—it's been the question that everyone's been asking. Uzzie, you've said it how it is. It's 100% accurate," the former Australian cricketer added.

Warner acknowledged the difficult period faced by his family and those of Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, while reiterating his support for Khawaja's comments.

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"It's been a tough time for my family, Steve and Cameron no doubt, but this is what needed to come out. I fully support that, Uzzie," he concluded.

Until now, the widely accepted account of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, maintained by Cricket Australia (CA) and those involved, was that Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were the only players responsible. Smith and Warner received 12-month bans from international and domestic cricket, while Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension. (ANI)

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