Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / "It's about accountability, transparency": Warner backs Khawaja over Sandpaper Gate remarks

"It's about accountability, transparency": Warner backs Khawaja over Sandpaper Gate remarks

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:12 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Melbourne [Australia], November 9 (ANI): Former Australia opener David Warner has backed Usman Khawaja over his recent remarks on the 2018 Sandpaper Gate controversy, saying the truth needed to come out. He also questioned the manner in which the investigation into the ball-tampering scandal was conducted.

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Warner expressed full support for Khawaja and said people should focus on the issues raised rather than questioning why they had resurfaced after eight years.

"It's been eight years since I've spoken on this topic. And Uzzie (Usman Khawaja), I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for what you've done. It's 100% accurate what you've said. Now everyone knows the truth. It's out there. People wanted to know it; you've come out and said it, and now people are saying, 'Why eight years on?' Talking about selling a book—this is Usman's story. This is what Usman believes," Warner said.

Warner also questioned the investigation process following the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, pointing out that Khawaja was not interviewed despite being present alongside Cameron Bancroft.

Advertisement

"Now, this whole interview process was rushed and botched. Uzzie was sitting next to Cameron Bancroft; Uzzie was not interviewed. How is that a thorough investigation? It baffles me. We're not here to point fingers, and we're not opening our wounds. It's about accountability, transparency, ensuring that the truth is properly examined. And perhaps it's time people stop scrutinising the person asking for accountability and start asking those responsible for the investigation to provide it," Warner added.

The former Australia opener also spoke about the personal impact of the controversy on his family, revealing that he had recently explained the incident to his daughters after they sought answers about the events surrounding the scandal.

"Now, there were a lot of statements and inaccuracies over the last eight years that were out in the media by people, and there were a lot of people who stayed silent. The last couple of days, I've had to be—I've been talking to my daughters, and that's why it's taken me a couple of days to get this out, because I've had to tell them exactly what had happened. Especially my 12-year-old, Ivy, wanting to know why we were holding her, why there were so many cameras, why we were crying on TV," Warner said.

Advertisement

He described the conversation with his daughters as difficult and said he had advised them about the importance of telling the truth.

"That was a hard thing to do. But one thing I did say is, 'Girls, tell the truth, because lies will eventually get out.' It was a very tough time. This is for everyone in Australia. It's been—it's been the question that everyone's been asking. Uzzie, you've said it how it is. It's 100% accurate," the former Australian cricketer added.

Warner acknowledged the difficult period faced by his family and those of Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, while reiterating his support for Khawaja's comments.

Advertisement

"It's been a tough time for my family, Steve and Cameron no doubt, but this is what needed to come out. I fully support that, Uzzie," he concluded.

Until now, the widely accepted account of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, maintained by Cricket Australia (CA) and those involved, was that Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were the only players responsible. Smith and Warner received 12-month bans from international and domestic cricket, while Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts