Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 27 (ANI): Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva credited the team's young players, selectors and coaching staff after his side produced a fighting performance to draw the second Test against India in Colombo on Thursday.

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Sri Lanka, who were forced to follow on after conceding a 213-run first-innings lead, showed remarkable resilience to finish at 429/9 in their second innings, with Sonal Dinusha's unbeaten 133 playing a key role in denying India victory.

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However, India won the two-match Test series 1-0, after the visitors secured a 165-run win in the Galle Test.

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Speaking during the post-match presentation, De Silva said identifying and backing young talent has been a major focus for the team.

"It's all about finding the talent. I think the selectors and coach gave me that opportunity to get the youngsters in and let them really go there and do the job for the country," De Silva said.

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Reflecting on injured players returning to the squad, the Sri Lankan skipper said competition for places would be a positive challenge for the team.

"It's a good headache to have; three guys who were playing and have to come back will find it tough to get in," he added.

De Silva also admitted that he had one regret from the match, saying he could have contributed more with the bat in the second innings.

"Maybe in the second innings I should have batted longer. That's the point where they got back in the match," he said.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka staged a remarkable comeback to force a draw against India in the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Thursday, with Sonal Dinusha playing a match-saving unbeaten knock of 133.

India had enforced the follow-on after taking a 213-run first-innings lead, but Sri Lanka fought back strongly to finish at 429/9 in 154 overs in their second innings. The result meant India won the two-match series 1-0 after securing a 165-run victory in the first Test.

India had posted a massive 503/9 declared in the first innings, powered by centuries from Devdutt Padikkal (117) and Dhruv Jurel (115*), while Rishabh Pant contributed with a quick 63. Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 290, with Dinusha scoring 103, giving India a commanding lead.

After being asked to follow on, Sri Lanka showed tremendous resilience. Pasindu Sooriyabandara scored 92, while Kamindu Mendis added 55 to help the hosts recover. Dinusha then anchored the innings with a brilliant unbeaten 133, batting for 264 balls to deny India victory.

Dinusha finished the series with 409 runs in four innings, including three centuries and a fifty, emerging as Sri Lanka's standout performer.

For India, Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each in the second innings, but the bowling attack could not claim the final wicket. Suthar finished the series as India's leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets, while Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando topped the hosts' bowling charts with 10 wickets.

The draw also marked a rare achievement for Sri Lanka, who recorded their biggest-ever lead after being forced to follow on in Test cricket, surpassing their previous record against England at Lord's in 2006.

Brief Scores: India: 503/9 (Devdutt Padikkal 117, Dhruv Jurel 115*, Asitha Fernando 4/106) vs Sri Lanka: 290 and 429/9 (Sonal Dinusha 133, Pasindu Sooriyabandara 92; Ravindra Jadeja 3/94). (ANI)

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