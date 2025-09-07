DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / “It's frustrating when you know you deserve to be in playing XI,” says Iyer

“It's frustrating when you know you deserve to be in playing XI,” says Iyer

The 30-year-old batter, who was not picked in India's 15-man squad for the Asia Cup, will be leading India A in a two-match unofficial four-day Tests against Australia A later this month
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 08:26 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shreyas Iyer. PTI file photo
Advertisement

India batter Shreyas Iyer has said it can be frustrating for any player who knows he deserves to be in the playing XI but is not selected but added that one has to keep working ethically for the team's greater good irrespective of the situation.

Advertisement

Iyer said while every player has to keep working on himself irrespective of the situation, one also has to support those who have been selected if they are playing consistently for the team and doing their best.

The 30-year-old Iyer, who was not picked in India's 15-man squad for the Asia Cup, will be leading India A in a two-match unofficial four-day Tests against Australia A later this month.

Advertisement

"It is only frustrating when you know that you deserve to be in the team, in the playing XI. That time, it is frustrating," Iyer said in a iQOO podcast. "But at the same time, when you know that someone is performing and playing consistently for the team and bringing (out) their best, you support them. Eventually, the goal is for the team to win and when the team is winning, everyone is happy," he said.

"But as I keep talking about integrity, if you don't get a chance, you have to see to it that you do your work ethically. It's not like you have to perform only when someone is watching." "Even when no one is watching, you have to keep doing your work. That's integrity," Iyer added.

Advertisement

Iyer said preparations are extremely important for any cricketer as they rule out the possibility of failures in the long run, something which he himself has experienced.

"As we keep saying, you have to trust your preparations. When you prepare yourself in a certain manner, whatever happens on the ground is just a reflection of what you do off the field," he said.

"You cross the t's, dot the i's, (if) your preparation is on point then everything is just a reflection." "It (failure) can happen only once or twice, not more than that. If your prep is good (and) if you don't perform in one or two games, (in the) third game you are definitely going to perform. That I have experienced," he added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts