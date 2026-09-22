Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 22 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Tuesday said the accommodation-related problems faced by the Indian contingent during the initial days of the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya have been resolved, adding that athletes are now comfortable and enjoying the Games.

The Indian contingent faced significant accommodation difficulties after arriving in Japan, with some athletes and officials reportedly waiting for more than 14 hours for room allocations, while others remained stranded at the airport for hours.

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Speaking to ANI after India's women's cricket team won gold at the Asian Games, Usha said the initial challenges were part of the settling-in process and assured that arrangements had been made to ensure athletes' comfort.

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"Everywhere it [problems] will be there and take the first two days to settle, no? That is the problem they had here also for the first two days. But nothing is there now, and we are actually assured that the athletes should be comfortable and they should be confident. And even Team India has done everything for accommodation, whether they are getting it here or outside. And even when they come to the airport, we assured that the players will get their snacks and all those things,” PT Usha told ANI.

She added, “Even our Sports Minister personally came and visited, and he also assured that everything should be for the players. So it's going good, and the players are also happy. And the day before yesterday I went and met the players and asked them if they had any problems. They are all happy, and they said, "Now we are enjoying it." And they're confident also.”

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The IOA had arranged additional hotel rooms for affected members of the contingent, with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and members of the Indian diaspora also involved in efforts to address the situation. Arrangements were made to support athletes with accommodation, food and transport.

Usha was speaking after India's women's cricket team secured the country's first gold medal of the ongoing Games, defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the women's T20 final on Tuesday.

India posted a formidable 216/3 after being asked to bat, with Smriti Mandhana scoring 79 off 45 balls, Shafali Verma contributing 48 off 29 deliveries and Richa Ghosh remaining unbeaten on 49 off 22 balls.

The Indian bowlers then bundled out Sri Lanka for 69 in 15.4 overs. Deepti Sharma led the attack with figures of 3/6, while Shafali Verma and Shreyanka Patil claimed two wickets each.

The victory secured India's second consecutive Asian Games gold in women's cricket, following their triumph at Hangzhou in 2023. It also took India's medal tally to seven, comprising one gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Usha also praised India's performances in teqball and mixed martial arts (MMA), acknowledging the efforts of athletes despite the absence of a medal in teqball and Suchika Tariyal's semifinal defeat.

"Teqball, though we have not not won the medal, but they have done well. This is the first time, Teqball is added to the Asian Games. And even MMA also, she [Suchika] won the bronze, she did good, but with a technicality she lost [in the semi-final match]," Usha said.

Suchika secured India's first-ever MMA medal at the Asian Games after finishing third in the women's traditional 60kg category. She lost to Singapore's Teo Hui Hoon in the semifinal, which went into an overtime round.

Suchika had said she gave her best effort to change the colour of her medal but remained proud of achieving the historic bronze.

India's campaign at the Asian Games continues until October 3, with Usha expressing confidence in the contingent as athletes compete across disciplines. (ANI)

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