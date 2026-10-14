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Home / Sports / "It’s great competition": England Champions' Samit Patel praises WCL Season 3

"It’s great competition": England Champions' Samit Patel praises WCL Season 3

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ANI
Updated At : 03:01 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Dubai [UAE], October 14 (ANI): Former England cricketer Samit Patel praised the World Championship of Legends (WCL) for bringing together some of the world's finest players, describing Season 3 as a great competition that lets former international stars relive their playing days.

Patel said competing against former teammates and opponents, who continue to showcase their skills despite the passage of time, has made the tournament a special experience.

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"It's been great. Obviously, it's great to be playing against all the legends we played against back in our time. I think some are still playing. You can still see that AB (AB de Villiers) is still doing a great job, did a great job last year for South Africa. Ravi Bopara is in great form, and the bowlers also are. It's a great competition," Patel told ANI on the sidelines of the ongoing WCL Season 3.

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Highlighting what sets WCL apart from other cricket leagues, the former England cricketer said the tournament provides an opportunity to witness legendary players who made their mark during their international careers continue to compete at a high level.

"Well, as I said, it's the World Championship of Legends. Legends from around the world who have played the game for so long, and so well. And I think it's great to be a part of. I think when you look back at your time playing with the legends, of how good they were in their prime and how good they are still now, playing," he added.

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Patel is part of England Champions in the ongoing WCL 2026. The side has registered two wins in four matches.

England Champions will face Australia Champions in their final league-stage match on Wednesday, with a victory guaranteeing their place in the semi-finals.

Patel represented England in six Tests, 36 One-Day Internationals and 18 T20 Internationals between 2008 and 2015. A long-serving Nottinghamshire player, he made 629 appearances for the county over 22 years, contributing across formats with both bat and ball.

He was part of Nottinghamshire's County Championship-winning teams in 2005 and 2010 and played a key role in their successful white-ball campaigns, including the double triumph in 2017. Across formats, he finished his Nottinghamshire career with more than 25,000 runs and over 800 wickets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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