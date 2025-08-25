New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan expressed her delight after clinching a gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025, stating that winning for the country is always a proud moment.

Advertisement

Elavenil, along with fellow Olympian Arjun Babuta, secured the top podium finish in the event held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Saturday.

"It's great when we win for the country and see so many people supporting us when we come back," Valarivan told ANI.

Advertisement

Valarivan and Arjun Babuta, both Olympians, dominated the People's Republic of China's Peng Xinlu and Lu Dingke in the final and won the contest 17-11 to land the top podium spot.

In the junior category, Naren Pranav bagged a gold medal in the 10m junior air rifle mixed team event. He said he will continue to work on his progress and ensure India's flag rises on the Olympic stage.

Advertisement

"I feel great getting medals for India in the Asian Championship. I will continue to work on my progress and ensure India's flag rises on the Olympic stage," Naren Pranav said.

Making her international debut, Hurdya Sri Kondur finished seventh and called the experience a valuable learning opportunity.

"This was my first international competition. It took me some time to get settled, as everything was new, and others were really experienced. It was a new experience," Hurdya Sri Kondur said.

Gold medallist Bhumi Gulia, who also secured a bronze, said, "I won a gold and a bronze in the 16th Asian Championship. I am really proud of myself and feel happy."

Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, who earlier this week won two bronze medals in the women's 10m air pistol individual and team events, is currently placed fourth after the precision stage of the women's 25m pistol qualification round.

India has sent a 35-member senior squad to the championship, competing across 15 events. Additionally, 129 junior shooters are representing the country in Shymkent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)