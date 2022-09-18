It's Marijne vs Indian hockey

Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Chandigarh, September 17

Perpetually surrounded by controversies, Indian hockey was again rocked by a storm after former national coach Sjoerd Marijne made serious allegations against India captain Manpreet Singh.

Netherlands’ Marijne, who during his four-year stint in India coached both the men’s and women’s teams, has claimed that in 2018, Manpreet told a young player to “stop playing so well because his friends were not able to get into the team”.

Marijne, who coached the women’s team to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, made the claim in his soon-to-be-released book about his time in India, according to a newspaper report.

The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams, in a joint statement, refuted Marijne’s allegations.

“We have come together to state our deep disappointment in his exploitation of our personal information and false accusations. He has used his time of coaching us for commercial gain to sell his book at the cost of our reputations,” the statement said.

The statement added that the teams were “in the process of pursuing legal remedies” against Marijne. “Our country, team and the sport of hockey are our collective top priority and under no circumstances will we allow for the integrity of any of our team members to be compromised for anyone else’s personal gain,” the statement added.

Supporting youngsters

Manpreet’s childhood coach refused to believe Marijne’s allegations. “Having known Manpreet for almost two decades, I cannot believe he would do such a thing,” said Avtar Singh, coach at Surjit Academy in Jalandhar. “He has always supported youngsters. As a trainee here, he would always guide his juniors. Even as an India player, whenever he could he visited the academy to share his knowledge with the children,” he added.

“He is one of the most disciplined and hardworking persons, and only talent matters to him. In fact, it has been the key reason for the success of this academy — only talent matters. We shun the age hierarchy. If we have a talented player in U-15, we try him in U-17, and the senior players never object. We have built a culture of the seniors supporting the juniors,” he added.

Avtar said that even if Marijne were telling the truth, ‘why didn’t he raise the issue back then?’

In fact, the Indian teams’ statement also questioned Marijne silence at the time. “…if any of the claimed incidences took place under his watch there should be a record of an allegation filed to Hockey India or the Sports Authority of India at the time. On checking with the authorities, we have found no such record of a complaint,” the statement added.

Marijne’s stint in India was not short of controversies. Originally hired as the women’s coach in 2017, he was made the men’s coach after the sacking of Roelant Oltmans the same year. However, after the team finished fourth at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, he was again given charge of the women’s side. After quitting as the women’s coach last year, Marijne admitted that he had felt disrespected by Hockey India’s move. In fact, the Manpreet incident in Marijne’s book is related to the 2018 CWG. He wrote in his book that he was surprised by the below-par performance of the said young player at the event, only to be told by high-performance director David John that it was because of what Manpreet had said to the youngster. However, Marijne wrote in the book that he doesn’t know if “Manpreet had said so as a joke”.