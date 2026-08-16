New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Indian badminton players Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda expressed excitement about competing at the BWF World Championships 2026 on home soil, with both players looking forward to the prestigious tournament in India.

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The championships will be held from August 17-23 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Arena, New Delhi. In one of the most exciting first-round matches, the Asian Championships silver medallist Ayush Shetty will be pitted against defending champion and top seed Shi Yuqi of China.

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Speaking to reporters, Shetty said the World Championships represented a major stage for players across the world and that hosting the event in India made it even more special for him.

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"The World Championship is a really big tournament for everyone, even for the world's best players. It's a huge stage, and it's happening in India, so I think it's more special for me," Shetty said.

For Hooda, the tournament carries added significance as she prepares to make her World Championships debut. The young shuttler said she was excited to compete in her first edition of the prestigious event in front of home fans.

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"It's my first World Championship, and it's happening in India, so I'm really excited and looking forward to it. I'm taking it one match at a time," Hooda told reporters.

Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn told reporters, "... This time I come to India again. I'm very happy, and I will try my best in this tournament..."

With the BWF World Championships being hosted in India, the country's shuttlers will look to make the most of the home advantage and strong crowd support. Shetty and Hooda will aim to make a mark on the global stage as they begin their respective campaigns.

Previously, India had last hosted the World Championships back in 2009 in Hyderabad. Since then, Indian badminton has made a lot of strides, with India capturing multiple medals at the Olympics and PV Sindhu also becoming the first-ever Indian world champion back in 2019.

India is aiming to win multiple medals on their home turf. All eyes would be on Sindhu, who has struck form in the run-up to the Championships by winning the Japan Open last month.

PV Sindhu would not face world number one An Se Young of South Korea and defending champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan before the medal rounds. She is likely to meet China's third seed Wang Zhi Yi in the pre-quarterfinals with a possible last eight clash against sixth seed Putri Wardani of Indonesia.

For Satwik and Chirag, the first real challenge is expected to come from the 12th-seeded Indonesian pair of Raymond Indra and Nikolaus Joaquin, who reached the finals of the Indonesia Open in June this year.

In mixed doubles, the 15th-seeded Indian combination of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto have a bye in the opening round, and their first real test could come in the round of 16, where they are likely to face sixth seeds Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui of China.

Their compatriots Rohan Kapoor and G Ruthvika Shivani will be up against Canada's Jonathan Lai and Crystal Lai, with top seeds Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping of China waiting for them in the second round.

In the women's doubles, two-time All England semi-finalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will be up against Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez of Spain in the first round, with USA's 16th seeds Lauren Lam and Allison Lee waiting for them in the second round.

Debutants Simran Singhi and Kavipriya Selvam will kick off their campaign against Nikol Carulla and Carmen Jimenez of Spain, and if they clear that hurdle, then they will face five-time European champions Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva in the second round.

The second Indian men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Hariharan will kick off their campaign against Ireland's Scott Guildea and Paul Reynolds. (ANI)

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