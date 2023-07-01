It’s North’s to lose after taking huge lead

PTI

Bengaluru, June 30

North Zone hurtled towards a crushing win over North East Zone while rattling up 259/6 in their second innings to build a giant 665-run lead on the third day of their Duleep Trophy quarterfinal here today.

Once the foundation was set, North’s bowlers made optimal use of it to reduce NE to 58/3 at stumps. NE trail by 607 runs.

Before North’s batsmen joined the party for the second time in the match, their bowlers, led by Siddarth Kaul, bundled out NE for 134 to give them a lead of 406 runs.

Saurabh soars

Central Zone’s Saurabh Kumar bagged four wickets to reduce East Zone to 69/6 and placed his side on the cusp of victory on the third day of their quarterfinal.

Chasing an improbable 300 to win, East now need 231 runs more with four wickets remaining.

Brief scores: North Zone: 540/8d & 259/6d (Ankit 70, Prabhsimran 59, Jayant 55*) vs North East Zone: 134 (Kaul 3/16, Narang 3/27) & 58/3 (Baltej 1/11); Central Zone: 182 & 239 (Mantri 68, Vivek 56; Porel 3/15) vs East Zone: 122 & 69/6 (Saurabh 4/33).