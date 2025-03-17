New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali shared his thoughts on right-hand batter Harry Brook's decision to pull out from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2025 and also about the ban imposed by the IPL on him.

Brook has been banned from participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next two years following his withdrawal from the upcoming season this year after being bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) in last year's auction, an official of the league told ANI.

DC got him in the last year's auction for Rs 6.25 crores. Brook three days back had posted a statement on his social media, saying that "It is a really important time for England cricket" and he wants to "recharge himself" after the "busiest period of his career" so far.

Speaking at the Beard Before Cricket podcast, Moeen Ali said that he agrees with the decision of two-year ban saying that if a player pulls out his name on the last minute then it creates a lot of problems for the franchise.

"It's not [harsh] though, I kinda agree with it. A lot of people do that [withdrawing]. People have done it in the past, and then they come back in and end up getting a better financial package or whatever it is. It kinda messes up a lot of things as well at the same time," the former all-rounder said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"It's messed his team [Delhi Capitals] up, him pulling him out. Any team that loses Harry Brook is messed up a bit, and they've got to now rejig everything and stuff like that. Forget him for a second, if you do pull out, the rule is you get a ban, unless it's a family reason or injury. If it's injury, it's different. But I think if you just pull out, then it's... I kinda agree with it [the rules]," the 37-year-old added.

This new rule on a two-year ban was put in place ahead of the 2025 Mega Auction based on the reactions of all 10 franchises, who were frustrated with last-minute withdrawals of several players, mostly English, for the last few years.

In a note to franchises last September, the IPL said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "Any [overseas] player who registers for [an] auction and, after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season will get banned from participating in the IPL/IPL auction for two seasons. The only exception, the governing council of the league said, will be for "an injury/medical condition, which will have to be confirmed by the [player's] home board." (ANI)

