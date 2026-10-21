Christchurch [New Zealand], October 21 (ANI): India captain Shreyas Iyer has emphasised that teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to be patient for opportunities in the national side, saying the 15-year-old has plenty of time to establish himself despite his impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"It's important that a talent like him is always happy around the dressing room. And he is very young. He has more years to get opportunities. It's not like he can walk in straight away. Because our openers are also scoring consistently. And they also won the World Cup," Iyer said, during the press conference ahead of the first T20I in Hagley Oval.

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Sooryavanshi, who made his international debut for India in July, has attracted considerable attention with his aggressive batting but has been used sparingly against top opposition despite his exploits in the IPL.

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The left-handed opener made his IPL debut in 2025 at the age of 14 years and 23 days before scoring his maiden century in the competition just nine days later.

In eight T20 internationals, Sooryavanshi has scored 246 runs at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 186.36, including two half-centuries. His IPL numbers have been even more impressive, with an average of 44 and a strike rate of nearly 229.

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India's established opening options, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, have also been contributing consistently. Since July, Samson has averaged 25 at a strike rate of 172, while Abhishek has averaged 30 at a strike rate of 200.

Iyer, however, believes the ongoing tour of New Zealand will provide Sooryavanshi with valuable experience, irrespective of how many matches he plays.

"So, if you see, when he is coming overseas, he will get a fair idea of how to play on these particular wickets. So, next time whenever he comes in these conditions, he will be very well prepared. And he will also get motivation to come here and make runs. And he can also instruct other youngsters who will come for the first time," Iyer said.

India arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday for a 40-day tour featuring five T20Is, five one-day internationals and two Test matches. The tour also marks 100 years of sporting ties between the two countries.

The five-match T20I series begins at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, with Sooryavanshi among options available to India as they prepare to face New Zealand in conditions that could offer opportunities for aggressive strokeplay.

India have recalled experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar after a four-year absence from the T20I side, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested as part of workload management following his involvement in India's Asian Games gold-medal-winning campaign in Japan.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be without Will O'Rourke, Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes for the T20I series. Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner have been brought into the squad as replacements for Chapman and Foulkes.

The hosts will look to Finn Allen and Tim Seifert to provide explosive starts at the top of the order as they prepare to take on the reigning T20 world champions. (ANI)

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