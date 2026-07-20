Tokyo [Japan], July 20 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu expressed her delight after clinching her maiden Japan Open title, defeating home favourite and world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in the women's singles final of the BWF Super 750 tournament on Sunday. Calling the victory a huge confidence boost, Sindhu said, "it's not over yet."

Advertisement

The victory marked Sindhu's first Super 750 title and ended a title drought of more than two years, while also making her the first Indian shuttler to win the prestigious Japan Open. It was her biggest triumph since lifting the BWF World Championships title in 2019.

Advertisement

After the win, during a media interaction facilitated by BAI, Sindhu said the long-awaited Japan Open title was a major confidence booster, adding that she always believed in herself despite outside noise. She said the triumph strengthened her belief that she can achieve even more, asserting that "it's not over yet."

Advertisement

"You hear a lot of things happening, but I think more than giving a reply, I think to myself, I would just want to say that I believe in myself and, yes, it's been a long time. And for me, yes, this title was very, very important. I must say, much waited and much wanted. So I think for myself, it is definitely a confidence boost where, with this, I can go much further. And this gives me a lot of confidence and a lot of belief that, yes, I can do it and it's not over yet," Sindhu said.

Sindhu said the victory has given her a much-needed confidence boost and expressed happiness at winning the title just ahead of the 2026 BWF World Championships which are scheduled to take place in just under a month, from August 17 to August 23, 2026.

Advertisement

"So, yeah, to just, you know, give myself that confidence. I think this win is that. And yeah, I'm very, very happy for this win right before the upcoming Worlds," she said.

Facing a three-time world champion in front of a partisan Tokyo crowd, Sindhu produced an assured display, blending aggressive smashes with deft net play and tactical discipline to dictate the contest from start to finish.

The Indian began confidently, racing to a 3-0 lead before Yamaguchi fought back to level the scores. The opening game remained closely contested as both players exchanged momentum, with the Japanese taking a slender advantage at the mid-game interval.

Sindhu, however, turned the tide after the break. A marathon 36-shot rally helped her restore parity before she tightened her grip through precise net exchanges and thunderous cross-court winners.

She opened up a four-point cushion at 16-12 and, despite Yamaguchi narrowing the gap, the Indian held her nerve in the closing stages. Consecutive attacking winners and an error from the Japanese handed Sindhu three game points before she wrapped up the opener with a perfectly placed push into the backhand corner.

Carrying the momentum into the second game, Sindhu took complete control of the forecourt. She repeatedly forced Yamaguchi into defensive lifts before punishing them with her trademark steep smashes.

A gruelling 44-shot rally underlined Sindhu's physical dominance as she surged to an 8-3 lead before extending the advantage to 11-7 at the interval.

Yamaguchi attempted one final comeback, reducing the deficit to 14-12 and later 19-17, but Sindhu refused to lose her composure. Two powerful smashes restored control before the Indian earned three championship points. The contest ended when Yamaguchi's return drifted long, with a successful video review confirming the line call.

The triumph also carried added significance for Sindhu, who had not defeated Yamaguchi in a completed match for four years. Against an opponent playing her sixth Japan Open final, the Indian delivered one of her finest performances in recent seasons, showcasing the attacking flair and composure that made her one of the world's premier shuttlers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)