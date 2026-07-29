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Home / Sports / "It's now or never approach": Sakshi Chaudhary on dominating pre-quarters at CWG 2026

"It's now or never approach": Sakshi Chaudhary on dominating pre-quarters at CWG 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 12:03 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 29 (ANI): Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 are on in full swing in Scotland and India's high-rated performance is receiving worldwide appreciation.

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Now India has added one more feather to its cap of victories. Haryana's Sakshi Chaudhary has qualified for the pre-quarters in 51 kg Women's Boxing, according to a release.

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She secured this victory by defeating Botswana's experienced boxer and former Commonwealth Games medalist, Lethabo Modukanele, with a unanimous decision, scoring 5-0.

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Her defensive discipline and sharp counters have been praised by sports enthusiasts. Sakshi defeated her dominantly, displaying her impeccable technical skills and swift footwork across the ring.

Speaking about this victory, Sakshi said, "Representing India at the Commonwealth has been my dream, and I'm not going to miss a single chance of making my motherland proud by giving my best. I have a now-or-never type of approach. I began this journey with a proper disciplinary routine and practice. Yesterday, when they announced my name as a qualifying contestant, at that moment all I could think of was my country, and all I saw was the Tiranga that was held high in that stadium. It was not Sakshi alone who qualified; it was India who stepped forward in winning the 51Kgs game. This journey was not easy; I have had my struggles, but all I know is to never give up!! I'm focusing on the quarters right now... Also, thanking everyone for your warm wishes."

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Sakshi's pre-quarters have left everyone stunned. Her clean landing, precise punches slipping away from her opponent's advances, her countering skills and strategic defences became the highlight of yesterday's game. Well, it would be interesting to see how she would display her skills in the upcoming matches.

Meanwhile, India enjoyed another productive day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Tuesday, with Gulveer Singh creating history by winning the country's first-ever medal in the men's 10,000m and Harjinder Kaur clinching silver in weightlifting, while three Indian boxers stormed into the semifinals to assure the nation of at least three more medals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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