Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara hailed Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his fearless approach and said, "It's pure cinema" watching the 15-year-old prodigy bat.

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Pujara's words of praise come after Sooryavanshi smashed a 16-ball 43 on Tuesday, helping RR become the first team of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to beat the high-flying Punjab Kings (PBKS).

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RR, while chasing the target of 223 against PBKS, got off to a flying start as they raced to 84/1 in 6 overs. The 2008 IPL champions eventually won the match by six wickets.

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While Sooryavanshi got out in the fourth over, he had already made sure that RR got off to a flying start, scoring 43 runs off 16 balls, smashing five sixes and three boundaries.

Speaking on JioHotstar, expert Cheteshwar Pujara praised Sooryavanshi for his fearless and attacking batting style, highlighting his consistency and ability to dominate bowlers even when they anticipate his approach--especially during the Powerplay, where he gives his team a strong advantage.

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"It's pure cinema watching Vaibhav Suryavanshi bat. The way he approaches every bowler with that fearless mindset is remarkable. He simply watches the ball and backs himself to strike it. What stands out is that even when the opposition knows he's going to attack, they still struggle to contain him. That consistency, combined with his fearless intent in the Powerplay, is what gives his team a decisive edge and sets up games like this," Pujara said.

While PBKS lost the match, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal impressed with the ball by registering figures of 3/36 in 4 overs, claiming the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag.

Pujara praised Chahal for his clever use of variations, highlighting his courage to keep attacking despite being hit and his commitment to his strategy, making his spell highly effective in T20 cricket.

"Yuzvendra Chahal was exceptional, especially in the way he used his variations. Even after being hit, he had the courage to keep flighting the ball, changing his pace and lines to create opportunities. His control over speed, ranging from the mid-70s to the mid-90s, makes it difficult for batters to settle. In T20 cricket, that variation is crucial, and what stood out was his willingness to stick to his plans and attack, which made it a very impactful spell," he said. (ANI)

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