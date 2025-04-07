New Delhi [India] April 7 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra was impressed with Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Washington Sundar's performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

Chopra, while speaking on Jio Hotstar, said that Washington has been unfairly handled at the IPL level, despite his talent. Chopra highlighted that Washington's inclusion in the Gujarat Titans lineup provided them with a valuable left-handed batting option, adding depth to their batting order.

"Washington was with SRH for the longest time. They paid Rs8 crore to acquire his services and yet didn't give him a proper opportunity. Even here at GT, he was picked up but didn't get a single game until today -- and still didn't bowl. It's quite bizarre how he's been handled at the IPL level. But what I found exciting and impressive from both GT's and Washington's point of view is that he now gives them one more option. In their top three, they've got one left-hander, Sai Sudharsan, who bats deep. But after that, it was almost an all right-handed lineup until Rahul Tewatia. Now, with Washington Sundar, they have another left-handed option," Jio Star expert Aakash Chopra said while speaking exclusively on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

Sundar played a quickfire cameo of 49 runs from just 29 balls, which was laced with five boundaries and two maximums in his innings. The 25-year-old cricketer scored these runs at a staggering strike rate of 168.97.

He also believed that Washington's bowling skills are underrated and that he could be a valuable asset in the power play. Chopra predicts that Washington will play a more prominent role in the future, both with the bat and the ball.

"And the bowling doesn't get depleted because Ishant Sharma bowled his full quota of overs, went for a lot and still, Washington wasn't even needed. Yet, they restricted the opposition to 153. That means their bowling depth is fine. I think we'll see Washington play many more games from here on -- and play a bigger role, too, including with the ball. His bowling is very underrated. Give him the new ball in the powerplay, and you'll find him economical," he added.

The left-hand batter came out to the middle in the fourth over of the chase when the Gujarat Titans were struggling at 16/2, where the side lost its two experienced batters, Sai Sudarshan (5) and Jos Buttler (0), very cheaply.

Sensational ball striking by skipper Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Sherfane Rutherford and a magnificent four-wicket haul by Mohammed Siraj were the highlights as GT crushed a reckless SRH at their own den by seven wickets on Sunday. (ANI)

