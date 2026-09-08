Birmingham [UK], September 8 (ANI): England Test skipper Joe Root welcomed former Three Lions cricketer Kevin Pietersen’s appointment as a specialist mentor for the team's white-ball teams, highlighting Pietersen's experience and influence, according to the ICC website.

Root, who played alongside Pietersen early in his England career, said he regularly followed and learned from him, particularly during the 2012/13 tour of India. He recalled training alongside Pietersen, observing his preparation and seeking advice on how to improve his batting against spin. Root described Pietersen as open, honest and highly helpful.

Advertisement

"I am probably the last player to have played with him still going. I really enjoyed him as a senior player coming into the team. He was someone that I would be shadowing all the time. That first Tour of India (2012/13) in particular, I tried to buddy up with him in the nets, watch how he practised, watch how he did things, ask him for advice and he was really open, really honest, very helpful in terms of how to get the best out of my game against spin," Root said ahead of the third Test against Pakistan, as quoted by the ICC website.

Advertisement

"If he can offer that kind of stuff in a coaching capacity as he did as a senior player then I think it's really going to benefit us as a group," Root added.

Root believes Pietersen’s extensive cricketing knowledge will be valuable to England ahead of next year’s ODI World Cup.

Advertisement

"I think you want people to give their honest opinion. Why would you get him involved if you didn't want him to tell you what you think and to give his insight into the game," he said.

"He is very knowledgeable, he has got a very good understanding of batting in particular and he's got a huge amount of energy. So, I think he's going to be great for the group and I'm really looking forward to getting him involved," Root added.

Root said England remain focused on the third Test against Pakistan despite taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. He stressed that Pakistan have provided a genuine challenge.

He also dismissed the idea that the series scoreline reflects a one-sided contest, saying the reality is usually “somewhere in the middle.”

"Absolutely we have found (Pakistan) a challenge. I think that's a bit disrespectful to both Pakistan as a team and to us as a team. I don't think we've allowed them to get into games because of how well we've played as well and how quickly we've read the situations and the surfaces that we've had,” he said.

"I think it's very easy to say one team is excellent and one team is poor. Normally it's somewhere in the middle,” Root added.

The player said England will not be complacent despite their 2-0 series lead, stressing that the third Test presents a fresh challenge against a talented Pakistan side. He added that England will remain fully prepared for the Edgbaston Test, starting September 9.

"Regardless of what's happened over the last two games, this week it's a completely different proposition for us. There's a very talented group of players in that dressing room and you've got to be ready for it, so we'll make sure that we are," Root said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)