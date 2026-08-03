New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh on Monday hit out at Congress leaders who had participated in protests against his father and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, following his acquittal in the women wrestlers' alleged sexual harassment case.

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Speaking to reporters after the court verdict, Karan Bhushan Singh described it as a victory for the wrestlers who were "silenced and suppressed", as well as for his Lok Sabha constituency and his father's supporters.

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"This is a victory for the wrestlers who were silenced and suppressed. It's a victory for my Lok Sabha constituency, for the Devipatan Mandal, and for all of Netaji's (Brij Bhushan Singh) well-wishers across the country," he said.

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Asked about Congress leaders who had participated in the protests, Karan Bhushan said they should apologise or join the celebrations.

"It's a slap in their faces. They should apologise or join us in our celebration. They were calling him a 'rapist' back then; what will they say now? How will they answer today?" he said.

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Recalling the impact of the allegations on his family, Karan Bhushan said his father and family members had faced difficulties during the period.

"As a son, I couldn't see my father's face back then, and he couldn't face me. His wife, such a simple woman, couldn't show her face in public, nor could his daughter. Who will answer for that today?" he added.

He also questioned those whom he said had conducted a "trial" of his father in the media and asked whether they would acknowledge the court verdict.

"Will these lowly politicians answer, or will the media that conducted his 'trial'? Who will join our joy today? This is a victory for all of us, for the wrestlers, and especially for my father. He is a very strong man who has faced many crises, and he has overcome the biggest one yet," Karan Bhushan said.

This case was linked with the FIR filed by women wrestlers during his tenure as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. Delhi Police had invoked sections 354, 354D, 354A, 506 (1) and 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

The detailed judgement is to be uploaded by the court. On July 2, the Court reserved judgement in the sexual harrasment case against Ex WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar were facing trial in a case connected with the allegations of sexual harrasment of women wrestlers in India and abroad by Singh when he was heading the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, appeared for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Senior advocate Rebecca John had appeared for the victims/complainants. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar concluded their arguements on June 30.

Women wrestlers participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar. An FIR was lodged by Delhi Police based on a complaint given by women wrestlers.

Delhi police had filed a 1500 page charge sheet on June 15 2023, after an investigation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar.

The charge sheet was filed under sections 354, 354D, 354A, and 506 (1) of the IPC. (ANI)

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