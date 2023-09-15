It’s Sri Lanka vs India in final

PTI

Colombo: Sri Lanka survived a major batting collapse to beat Pakistan by two wickets and secure a berth in the Asia Cup final against India. Cruising towards their 252-run target at one point in the rain-affected match reduced to 42 overs per side, Sri Lanka lost wickets in clump but still managed to get the winning runs off the last ball.

Brief scores: Pakistan: 252/7 DLS target 252 (Rizwan 86; Pathirana 3/65); Sri Lanka: 252/8 (Mendis 91).

