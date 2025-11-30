DT
ITTF World Youth Championships 2025: Divyanshi continues her winning momentum with historic U-15 singles medal as India's medal run is strengthened

ITTF World Youth Championships 2025: Divyanshi continues her winning momentum with historic U-15 singles medal as India's medal run is strengthened

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Nov 30, 2025 IST
Cluj-Napoca [Romania], November 30 (ANI): Rising Indian paddler Divyanshi Bhowmick continued her remarkable run in 2025 as she became only the second Indian to secure a singles medal in the U-15 girls category at the ongoing ITTF World Youth Championships 2025 at the BT Arena Cluj Napoca, as per a press release from the ITTF.

In the semifinals, Divyanshi went down fighting against China's Zhu Qihui 4-1 (12-10, 10-12, 6-11, 4-11, 8-11). Before bowing out in the last-four stage, the young Indian displayed strong performance as she registered hard-fought victories over opponents from Europe, Korea and Japan.

This performance further adds to what has been a landmark season for the 15-year-old from India. Earlier this year, Divyanshi created history at the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, becoming the first Indian in 36 years to clinch the U-15 girls singles continental title, a feat that cemented her status as one of the brightest talents emerging in Indian table tennis.

India added to its medal tally in Romania with strong team performances across categories. The U-15 girls team comprising Divyanshi Bhowmick, Ananya Muralidharan, Ankolika Chakraborty and Naisha Rewaskar clinched bronze, while in the U-19 boys team event, the quartet of Ankur Bhattacharjee, Abhinandh Pradhivadhi, Punit Biswas and Priyanuj Bhattacharyya claimed a historic silver medal, marking the first-ever podium finish for India in the boys' team category since the inception of the ITTF World Youth Championships. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

