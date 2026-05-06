London [UK], May 6 (ANI): Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has expressed his belief that the club should always aim for titles, despite their current position in third place in the ongoing English Premier League season.

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Talking to ESPN, Casemiro reflected on United's season and emphasised that, for a club of United's stature, simply securing a top-four finish is not enough.

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"When it comes to United, I always say that you have to think about titles, you always have to think about winning, about winning titles. Even more so, I've always liked to win titles, so I don't think it's an ideal season, but it's a good season, especially because of the circumstances," Casemiro said.

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He continued, "But, I say again, you have to think about titles -- United can't be content with third place. United must always be thinking about titles and thinking about winning at the top of the table. And that for me has to be United's thinking, circumstances, third place, very good, playing Champions League next year is another European competition, but it has to be more -- United must always be more."

The Brazilian midfielder, who has been pivotal in United's midfield this season, also spoke about his future at the club. Casemiro, 34, made it clear that he intends to leave the club on his own terms, with his time at United coming to an end soon.

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Casemiro moved from Real Madrid, where he won three LaLiga titles and the Champions League five times, to Manchester United, where he has just a League Cup and FA Cup medal to show for his four years at Old Trafford.

"I don't think there's a chance [that he stays], there's no chance. Mostly because of what I said, you know? Go out the big door, I think it was four beautiful, wonderful years and I am eternally grateful not only to the club, but to the fans," he said.

Casemiro expressed his gratitude towards the club and its supporters, adding, "But I think I have to leave in good terms, I have to go out on top. I will be an eternal United fan here in England and I just have to thank all the love from the fans." (ANI)

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