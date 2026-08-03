New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): South African batter Aiden Markram said he has not given much thought to the prospect of leading Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) next year in the Indian Premier League (IPL), leaving the decision to the franchise management.

Advertisement

"I've got no idea," Markram said when asked by Cricinfo about the prospect of leading LSG next year.

Advertisement

"They can decide whatever they think is best. There are some quality leaders in that group that we have there, so I'm not too fussed about it. Whoever gets it, I'm sure will take it on and do a good job, but the thoughts haven't been there just yet," he added.

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant stepped down as LSG captain in May after the team finished at the bottom of the points table. He was later traded to Delhi Capitals in exchange for Kuldeep Yadav.

LSG are yet to name their next captain, with Markram emerging as a strong contender due to his experience leading South Africa in T20 cricket and his association with the RPSG Group's other franchises in the SA20 and The Hundred.

Advertisement

Markram also spoke about his experience of playing the shorter format, saying the pace of the game and the challenge of facing 10 balls from one end make it an interesting contest.

"It's obviously much quicker, and still the idea of 10 balls from one side [is a challenge]. You sometimes think you've snuck five in, and you remember there's still another five to the short side, or whatever it might be," he said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

"But good fun, great comp, great standard as well, so I'm thoroughly enjoying it," Markram added.

Markram joined Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore ahead of the 2025 IPL season and scored 445 runs. He was retained by the franchise for the 2026 season, continuing as a key top-order batter and opener. In the 2026 IPL season, Markram scored 231 runs in 12 matches for LSG. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)