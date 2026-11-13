Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / IWL 2026-27: Fazila's late winner hands East Bengal FC 1-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC

IWL 2026-27: Fazila's late winner hands East Bengal FC 1-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:22 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 13 (ANI): East Bengal FC secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC in their opening Indian Women's League (IWL) 2026-27 encounter at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

Fazila Ikwaput struck in second-half stoppage time to hand the hosts all three points, according to a press release from IWL.

East Bengal FC started brightly, enjoying the greater share of possession and creating several promising opportunities. Sulanjana Raul impressed with her footwork and attacking intent, while Gokulam Kerala FC remained organised defensively.

Fazila created an opportunity in the 20th minute, setting up Hemam Shilky Devi, whose effort went over the crossbar. Six minutes later, Shilky Devi played Resty Nanziri through on goal, but goalkeeper Shreya Hooda produced an important save, as both the teams went into the half-time break at 0-0.

Advertisement

Gokulam Kerala FC began the second half positively, with Shilji Shaji sending an effort wide, while Vanessa Mbinho Chikupila threatened down the flank.

East Bengal FC responded with sustained pressure as Naorem Priyangka Devi struck the post with a header following Loitongbam Ashalata Devi's corner.

Fazila also went close with an attempted chip, while Hooda produced a brilliant point-blank save to deny Kayenpaibam Anju Chanu.

Advertisement

The breakthrough finally arrived in stoppage time when Rimpa Haldar played Fazila through on goal, and the forward finished past Hooda to seal a dramatic victory.

The IWL action continues on Saturday, November 14, with Kickstart FC Karnataka facing Sethu Madurai at the Kalyani Stadium. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts