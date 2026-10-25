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Home / Sports / J-K CM Omar Abdullah flags off 3rd edition of Kashmir Marathon in Srinagar

J-K CM Omar Abdullah flags off 3rd edition of Kashmir Marathon in Srinagar

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ANI
Updated At : 11:27 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday flagged off the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon in Srinagar, with participants running through some of the Valley's picturesque routes and iconic landmarks.

The event features a full marathon covering 42 kilometres and a half marathon spanning 21 kilometres. The routes take runners past landmarks including Dal Lake, Chinar trees and Mughal gardens, showcasing Kashmir's scenic landscape.

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Speaking to ANI, Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister, also highlighted the increase in participation and improvements in arrangements for this year's event.

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“You must have noticed that compared to previous years, participation is higher this year. There are more facilities, too. We've improved our arrangements as well. We're trying to make it better every year, and it's going to make a name for itself in the marathon circuit. We hope that in the coming years, you'll see the Kashmir Marathon counted among the top marathons.”

Meanwhile, Kashmir’s Director Tourism Syed Qamar Sajad said the event had been expanded this year amid growing interest in running and the integration of sporting activities with tourism.

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"There is a growing global trend toward incorporating sports activities into tourism. This year, we have taken our marathon to a much grander scale; we have become members of an international association for distance races. Furthermore, we are in the process of registering the 'Kashmir Marathon' as an official brand. The number of registrations this year has surpassed those of the previous two years, and it is clear that the interest among the people of our valley in running—and marathons in particular—is steadily increasing," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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